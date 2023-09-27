Matawan council candidate charged with trying to strangle someone, remains on ballot

MATAWAN - A Republican candidate for Borough Council remains on the Nov. 7 ballot after he was accused of trying to strangle someone over the weekend, according to authorities.

Joseph W. Saggese, 61, is charged with second-degree aggravated assault, said Mark Spivey, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. A second-degree crime in New Jersey is punishable by a maximum sentence of 10 years in state prison. He also faces a simple assault charge, which is a disorderly persons offense.

On Monday, his two GOP running mates in this fall’s election — mayoral candidate Charles Ross and council candidate Anissa Esposito — disavowed their association with Saggese in a joint statement.

“We have been made aware of allegations against council candidate, Joseph Saggese,” their statement said. “While these are only allegations, and everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty, the nature of these allegations makes it impossible for us to continue our campaign with Mr. Saggese. We will continue to work to provide Matawan a new vision.”

The Patch reported Monday that the charges were related to an incident of domestic violence that took place one day earlier. Saggese was arrested and taken to the Monmouth County Jail in Freehold Township. He was no longer listed as an inmate there on Wednesday.

The Monmouth County Clerk’s Office confirmed Wednesday that Saggese remains on this fall’s general election ballot in Matawan.

Ross, Esposito and Saggese are running against Democratic incumbent Mayor Joseph Altomonte and his running mates, incumbent Councilwoman Deana Gunn and council candidate Arlan J. Feiles. Incumbent Councilwoman Stephanie Buckel is also running for reelection as an independent candidate.

Saggese could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

