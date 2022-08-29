Matawan man accused of killing father, gruesome web search agrees to stay in jail

FREEHOLD - The Matawan man charged with the murder of his father made his first court appearance Monday, where he waived his detention hearing and agreed to stay in jail.

Kenneth Knapp Jr., 31, has been charged with the murder of his father in their shared home earlier this year.

On May 1, Matawan police officers were sent to the home on the 200 block of Matawan Avenue for a welfare check when they discovered the body of Kenneth Knapp Sr. — wrapped and bound with a tarp and hidden inside a large plastic container — in the basement, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

An autopsy later determined the cause of death was blunt-force trauma as the result of a homicide, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

The younger Knapp also was found in the house, hiding from the responding officers in an unfinished upstairs apartment in the home, according to the affidavit. Investigators said they saw suspected blood splattered on the bathroom walls, bathtub and window blinds, and saw that the top half of the bathroom drywall had been removed.

The affidavit later revealed that Knapp searched "how hard to break someone's neck" online less than 12 hours after Kenneth Knapp Sr., 58, was last heard from. Knapp also posted to social media a picture of the Joker inside a jail cell with the note "Now I’m not surprised when people leave, I’m actually more surprised when they stay."

The following day, Knapp took a call from his paternal grandmother on his father's cellphone, according to the court document. During the almost seven-minute conversation, Knapp told her that the family "curse" had been lifted, an expression he'd used for his father in the past.

The affidavit reported that Kenneth Knapp Sr. was last heard from between 5:15 p.m. and 8:05 p.m. on April 23, when he was texting a friend who, one week earlier, came to the house to check on him.

The younger Knapp came out of the house to meet his father’s friend and said that “his father had passed out in his bedroom after a night of heavy drinking.” Knapp refused to let his father’s friend into the house and told him not to come back again, the affidavit said.

Matawan Police and the Monmouth County Prosecutors office are investigating the death of Kenneth Knapp Sr., found in this Matawan Avenue home May 1, 2022. Police were originally called to the home to conduct a welfare check.

After failed attempts by friends and family to try to reach Kenneth Knapp Sr., the Matawan Police Department was contacted. They were dispatched on Sunday, May 1, at about 12:35 p.m. for the welfare check at the beige, 1950s-era, two-story colonial-style house at the corner of Matawan Avenue and Hillside Street.

If convicted, Knapp's charges — first-degree murder and second-degree desecration of human remains in connection with his father's death — could leave him facing life in state prison, according to the prosecutor's office statement.

Knapp's next court appearance will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 22.

The prosecutor's office has not revealed what it thinks was the motive for the crime, nor has it released the details of Knapp’s death.

