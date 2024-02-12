Match of the Day proves it will survive without Gary Lineker

There was a late call-up for the always-superb Mark Chapman this weekend as Match of the Day found itself without its regular host at short notice. Gary Lineker had relayed via social media earlier on Saturday that he had “good news for some: I’ve been silenced… with a rotten cold that seems to be lasting forever. Hate missing hosting Match of the Day, but I’ll be watching.”

One of course wishes Lineker a speedy recovery, and he remains a superlative broadcaster and a national figure of considerable interest. But the sustained excellence of the BBC’s Saturday highlights show is such that even an unscheduled absence from the great helmsman of the chattering classes can be absorbed without disruption.

During the unpleasantness of March 2023, when Lineker’s comments about the linguistic tone of Suella Braverman’s remarks about migrants caused such drama that he was stood down from presenting the show, there were some giddy goats who speculated whether the programme might not survive the loss of the Queen Mum of Football. Could this possibly be a case of the star player being bigger than the club? In fairness, it should be said that Lineker himself never suggested such a thing, and the reliability of the substitute presenters and the behind-the-camera team is such that there is surely nothing to fear on that score. Some might even feel that a Lineker-less Match of the Day would be preferable.

Chapman is so good on both TV and radio, one of those very rare folks who seems equally adept in both. Saturday found him alongside Alan Shearer and Martin Keown, grizzled adversaries in a former life turned comfortable chatty chums. Shearer, once so wooden, has become excellent TV company: it used to be that his punchy but thoughtful work on the radio seemed to belong to a different performer when compared to his robotic TV persona, but he gets better and better. He’s able now to communicate both his vast expertise of the striker’s craft, such as when talking about Erling Haaland on Saturday, and also the passionate intensity that he feels about, for instance, what he called “the absolute joke decisions” about the handballs in the Luton Town vs Sheffield United match. He makes no secret of his partisanship for Saudi Arabia’s finest, and fair enough. Chapman affectionately picked him up for his analysis of a Bruno Guimaraes goal in which the scorer was aided by a massive bodycheck by Dan Burn in the build-up: “a little block”, as Shearer saw it or, as Chapman suggested: “A little block? It wouldn’t have looked out of place in the Super Bowl.”

Mark Chapman

Wor Sir Al’s former sparring partner Martin Keown seemed to be in a good moment this weekend as well, punching his own fist menacingly when describing himself “as a contact type of defender”. Chapman: “Oh I know you were, Martin.” Keown brought about a moment of endearing silliness when describing Neal Maupay and Ivan Toney as “a Batman and Robin type partnership”, allowing Shearer to break into the “Na-Na-Na-Na-Na-Na-Na-Na…Batman!” theme song, and setting Chapman off for a sign-off line of “Goodnight from The Riddler and The Joker”.

There’s no question that Sky Sports’ exhaustive, and sometimes exhausting, coverage of the Premier League, as well as the contributions of TNT and Amazon Prime Video, keep the hardcore fan well served 24/7 with all the dramas and debates, but the constant sound and fury of it does wear you down a bit. Sometimes it’s enough just to see the goals and have a bit of chat without being shouted at by Roy Keane or hectored by Gary Neville about economics. In a tumultuous world, Match of the Day remains something of a calming constant, subtly updated here and there but essentially the same as it ever was. If and when key figures like the departing Ian Wright, or even Lineker himself do leave, it will keep on rolling much the same. There is quite a bit of comfort in that.

