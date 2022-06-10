Match European fuel tax cuts to ease cost-of-living crisis, Tory MPs urge Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson makes a speech at Blackpool and The Fylde College in Blackpool - Peter Byrne/PA Pool

Conservative MPs have urged Boris Johnson to match European fuel tax cuts to ease the cost of living crisis, as he attempted to reset his premiership in a major speech.

As Mr Johnson announced a series of wide-ranging policies in Blackpool on Thursday, senior Tories said he must go further with fuel tax cuts.

The Treasury has slashed duty by just five pence per litre, compared with 17 pence in Ireland and Spain and 25 pence in Germany.

The Telegraph analysis shows the Government receives an extra £4.4 million per day in fuel VAT compared to before the conflict in Ukraine which has led to a dramatic increase in prices.

The average cost of filling a car up with petrol is now over £100 for the first time, averaging more than 182p per litre.

Asked at his speech on Thursday whether he would go further on fuel tax, as other European countries have done, Mr Johnson suggested the high prices were due to retailers not passing on the tax savings to consumers.

“We made a cut already, the biggest cut ever in fuel duty,” he said. “What I want to see is those cuts in taxation not just swallowed up in one gulp, without touching the gullet of the fuel companies, I want to see those cuts having an impact on the pumps.

“And we are watching very closely to see what happens.”

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader, said: “Getting the burden down on people at the moment is critical and I would personally like to see tax cuts. They should cut the VAT and the green levies now. They’re ridiculous and are costing the earth.”

John Redwood, a senior backbencher, said: “Give some of it back, don’t be greedy. There is no need to make it worse, the Treasury is getting plenty of revenue off the motorist.”

Robert Halfon, who has long campaigned against high fuel prices, said: “We definitely need further action from the Government.

“I don’t really mind how it’s done, but we need to get the price down. Any tax cut must be properly fed through.”

A Whitehall source added: “With taxpayers being hit harder at the pump every day we should obviously use our freedom here to put money in peoples’ pockets.”

The AA has called for a 10p cut to the duty, which currently stands at 52.95p per litre following March’s 5p cut.

The motoring group said fuel duty should vary depending on wholesale prices, allowing the Government to impose a “stabiliser” on costs, while the RAC said crossing the £100-per-tank threshold was a “dark day”.

A government spokesman denied there had been a "VAT windfall". "In March the OBR forecasted lower VAT receipts for this year than they did in the autumn," he said. As two more rail unions announced strike action on Thursday, Mr Johnson also vowed not to "surrender" as he struck a defiant tone at a separate Cabinet meeting.

He said the Government will not simply "roll over" to the union barons on their threat to cripple the country's railway system at a time when driving is becoming prohibitively expensive.

The Prime Minister told Cabinet that the Department for Transport and rail industry had his "1,000 per cent support in this fight", according to the Daily Mail.

Return of 95 per cent mortgages

In his speech at The Blackpool and The Fylde College in Lancashire, Mr Johnson said the Government will launch a review of the mortgage market to find new ways to make it easier for first-time buyers to take out loans and improve access to low-deposit lending.

The Prime Minister said he wanted to ensure a “ready stream” of low-deposit mortgages.

The Prime Minister says the Government needs to help people get deposits - Peter Byrne/PA

“Yes, we have got to help people get deposits, but we need to have many more 95 per cent mortgages,” he said.

“It is punitively difficult for so many people now in this country, it doesn’t need to be that way, that’s one of the reasons we are reforming it.”

The mortgage market review will be led by an independent chair, supported by officials from the Treasury and the Housing department and will conclude in the autumn.

A separate Bank of England review is looking at loosening mortgage affordability tests introduced after the financial crisis. At present, borrowers must prove they can afford a mortgage at today’s rates and if the cost were significantly higher.

But experts warned it was a dangerous time to open up the market to higher risk borrowers, given rising prices and deteriorating consumer finances.

UK Finance, the financial trade body, said it was not provided with any detail on what the review would include ahead of Mr Johnson’s announcement.

Right to buy

The Prime Minister also used his speech to publicly announce a new proposal revealed by The Telegraph last month - a major extension to Margaret Thatcher’s Right to Buy policy.

He said that people renting properties from housing associations would be given the right to buy their homes, going beyond Lady Thatcher’s famous policy for people in council houses.

The policy had been pledged in David Cameron’s 2015 Tory election manifesto but has only been trialled to date.

But it emerged that no new government money will be given to the drive and the number of people who can benefit from it will be capped, though an exact figure was not named.

Mr Johnson proposes to extend Margaret Thatcher’s Right to Buy policy - Peter Byrne/PA

It led to criticism that few people would benefit from the scheme and that the problem of too little social housing in the UK would be exacerbated.

Every housing association property sold will be replaced by the UK Government, Mr Johnson said, but it was unclear how this would be funded given the lack of new money.

The Prime Minister said: “We will finish the right to own reforms Margaret Thatcher began in the 1980s, ending the absurd position where first-time buyers spend their life savings on flats, only to find themselves being charged hundreds of pounds for painting their own doors or unable even to own a pet dog.

“That’s what being on your side is all about. When ownership remains beyond the reach of a great many hard-working people, it’s neither right nor fair to put ever-vaster sums of taxpayer’s money straight into the pockets of landlords.”

Housebuilding

Mr Johnson admitted that he cannot guarantee he will stay true to his Tory manifesto pledge to build 300,000 new houses a year.

The 2019 Conservative manifesto said that the party’s record on housebuilding “still isn’t enough” and pledged to reach the new target by the mid-2020s.

The Prime Minister says he cannot promise 300,000 new houses a year will be built - Peter Byrne/PA

But the Government only delivered 216,000 new homes last year, and 243,000 in the 2019-20 financial year.

Mr Johnson said that he couldn’t give a “cast-iron guarantee” that he will achieve 300,000 homes by the middle of the decade, or even in “in any particular year”.

“You’ve got to make sure that you’re not building everywhere on precious green belt land,” he said.

Downing Street has already ditched proposed reforms to planning and housebuilding, after Tory backbenchers blamed the policy for the Tories’ shock by-election defeat to the Liberal Democrats in Chesham and Amersham.

Shrinking the state

In a concession to his critics on the Conservative Right, Mr Johnson pledged to bring public spending under control and reduce the size of the state, declaring that ministers needed to ditch “the mindset that we had during Covid: that the answer to every problem is more state spending”.

Listing a series of education, health and defence commitments, Mr Johnson warned that policies his Government has already announced would cost “prodigious sums”.

“The overall burden of taxation is now very high, and sooner or later, and I would much rather it was sooner than later, that burden must come down,” he said.

“This burden is an aberration caused in no small part by the fiscal meteorite of Covid, and it must come down because the answer to the current economic predicament is not more tax and more spending.

“The answer is economic growth.”

Tax and spend

Mr Johnson said the Government would continue supporting those worst hit financially but also noted the limits of what can be done given the global problems that have caused soaring prices in the UK.

Mr Johnson says higher interest rates is 'bad for everyone' - Peter Byrne/PA

Addressing inflation, the Prime Minister said in pre-prepared remarks: “When a country faces an inflationary problem, you can’t just pay more or spend more. You have to find ways of tackling the underlying causes of inflation.

“If wages continually chase the increase in prices, then we risk a wage-price spiral such as this country experienced in the 1970s – stagflation – that is inflation combined with stagnant economic growth.

“When a wage-price spiral begins, there is only one cure. And that is to slam the brakes on rising prices with higher interest rates.

“That has an immediate impact on mortgages and rents. It puts up the cost of borrowing for business. It is bad for investment and growth. It is bad for jobs. It is bad for everyone.”

The message will be seen as an indication that his Government will not sign off public spending pay increases in line with inflation, which could hit 10 per cent this year.

It is sure to become a new sticking point with trade unions, with independent pay bodies expected to give their recommendations for the Government in the coming weeks.

Help with household bills

Mr Johnson said that “over the next few weeks,” ministers would announce “reforms to help people cut costs in every area of household expenditure, from food to energy to childcare to transport and housing”.

Borrowing a Labour slogan, the Prime Minister repeatedly said that the Government was “on your side”.

“We are on the side of British farmers. We need to grow and eat more of our own food in this country and it is sensible to protect British agriculture from cut price or substandard food from overseas,” he said.

“We do not grow many olives in this country that I’m aware of. Why do we have a tariff of 93p per kilo on Turkish olive oil?

“Why do we have a tariff on bananas? This is a truly amazing and versatile country, but as far as I know we don’t grow many bananas, not even in Blackpool.

“We are on your side in tackling fuel bills, and not just with cash help that I’ve set out just now.”