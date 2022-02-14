Is Match Group (MTCH) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Arch Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Through the first 11 months of the partnership, the fund was able to deliver a 3.53% return, compared to the S&P 500 Total Return Index, its core benchmark, which returned 30.02% for the same period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Arch Capital, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) and discussed its stance on the firm. Match Group, Inc. is a Dallas, Texas-based online dating service company with a $31.7 billion market capitalization. MTCH delivered a -15.24% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -25.32%. The stock closed at $112.09 per share on January 31, 2022.

Here is what Arch Capital has to say about Match Group, Inc. in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"We are long Match Group stock because it is the dominant player in online dating, giving it immense and growing power over the population of single people worldwide. This may seem like a callous way to describe the business, but it is the proper way to look at it from an investment lens.

For those that are unaware, Match Group owns every popular online dating property outside of Bumble, Badoo, and Grindr. Its apps and services include Tinder, Hinge, Match.com. BLK, Chispa, and many others...

In conjunction with this letter, we have published a report on Match Group. You can find it here: https://www.archcapitalfund.com/letters"

Pixabay/Public Domain

Our calculations show that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. MTCH was in 56 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to 63 funds in the previous quarter. Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) delivered a -24.54% return in the past 3 months.

In July 2021, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on MTCH in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

