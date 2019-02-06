Tinder growth powers Match earnings beat, shares rise

FILE PHOTO - The dating app Tinder is shown on an Apple iPhone in this photo illustration taken February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Illustration

(Reuters) - Match Group Inc reported fourth-quarter earnings above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday as its popular dating app, Tinder, attracted more subscribers, sending its shares up nearly 10 percent in extended trading.

Match has been investing heavily in Tinder and its other dating services as it looks to grab a bigger slice of the online dating market, which is estimated to touch $12 billion in 2020 by Nomura analysts.

Tinder — which has made "swipe left" and "swipe right" a point of pop culture conversations - added 233,000 average subscribers in the quarter, bringing its total average subscriber count to 4.3 million, or 1.2 million more than a year earlier.

Overall subscribers at Match rose to 8.2 million.

The company, however, forecast first-quarter revenue of $455 million to $465 million, below analysts' estimates of $469.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The company said a strong dollar weighed on its forecast.

Match said it also expects first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $150 million to $155 million. Analysts were expecting $155.28 million.

Match's total operating expenses rose about 22 percent in the fourth quarter as the company boosted marketing spend on its money-spinner Tinder in emerging markets, including India and Latin America, while ramping up its other services, PlentyOfFish and Hinge.

The company faces stiff competition from a host of rivals including Bumble, which recently launched its app in India, a market with huge potential for dating-related services.

Total revenue rose 20.7 percent to $457.34 million in the quarter, beating analysts' estimates of about $448.5 million.

Net earnings attributable to Match Group shareholders was $115.5 million, or 39 cents per share, for the three months ended Dec 31, compared with a loss of $9 million, or 3 cents per share.

Excluding items, Match earned 43 cents per share, beating estimates of 38 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)