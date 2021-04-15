Matchbox cars get green makeover in eco drive

The first model will be a mini version of the Tesla Roadster.

Matchbox is launching a series of toy cars based on real-life electric vehicles and making some more sustainable.

The first model will be a mini version of the Tesla Roadster and will be followed by other brands along with scaled-down charging stations.

The toymaker wants to raise awareness among children of the environmental impact of motoring.

Other firms, including Lego, are also bringing out more sustainable toys.

Other Matchbox cars being launched will be based on electric and hybrid vehicles made by Nissan, Toyota and BMW. The Tesla Roadster will be the first die-cast model made from 99% recycled materials and will go on sale next year.

The toy car is made from recycled zinc and plastic with just 1% from non-recycled stainless steel. It will come in zero-plastic packaging made from paper and wood fibre.

The aim of the sets is to raise "environmental consciousness" among children, and "empower the next generation of Matchbox fans to help steer us towards a sustainable future," Roberto Stanichi, Global Head of Vehicles at Mattel, told the BBC.

"Since the inception of the modern-day die-cast car nearly 70 years ago, Matchbox has been using design and innovation to connect kids with the real world around them through play," he added.

UK-based Matchbox, which is owned by US toymaker Mattel, was created in 1953 and sells more than 40 million die-cast vehicles each year.

Mattel, which also owns the Hot Wheels brand, plans to use 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials in the manufacturing of all its products and packaging by 2030.

The toymaker is launching new toy cars based on electric models

Green bricks

Lego has said it will start replacing plastic packaging with paper bags this year as the toy brick maker aims to become more sustainable.

The Danish company said it had been prompted by letters from children asking it to remove the single-use plastic bags.

Lego will also be investing up to $400m (£310m) over three years to improve its sustainability efforts.

Lego bricks themselves are made of plastic, although the company is exploring alternative materials.

Waitrose has said it will no longer sell children's magazines with plastic disposable toys to help tackle pollution.

The retailer said the free plastic toys have a short lifespan and cannot easily be recycled.

This comes amid calls from some of the children they are aimed at to stop giving away free plastic toys.