Matching grants available to local nonprofits thanks to Lilly donation

Dec. 21—Up to $1.5 million is available to local nonprofits in both Howard and Tipton counties as a matching grant thanks to a donation from the Lilly Endowment.

Earlier this month, the Lilly Endowment donated $80 million to the Indiana United Ways, the state membership association for 42 of the state's local United Ways. The money will be used for IUW's Statewide Capital Projects Initiative that runs from 2024 through 2028.

During that time, nonprofits that primarily offer "essential health and human services," such as childcare, early childhood education, mental health care, supportive or transitional housing, food assistance and more, can apply to receive a matching grant to help fund capital needs.

Examples of such capital projects include purchase of land, construction, renovations and other capital asset needs directly associated with the "delivery of essential health and human services to the community."

There are two tiers of funding — $50,000 to $200,000 and $200,001 to $1.5 million.

Routine maintenance and repair projects do not qualify.

Applications can be submitted starting Jan. 8 and will be reviewed by the IUW's Statewide Capital Projects Initiative Committee. The final day to submit an application is March 31, 2028. Final decisions are made by the IWU board of directors.

Money awarded will be handled and disbursed by the organization's local United Way.

Dana Neer, executive director of The United Way of Howard and Tipton counties, described the grant opportunity as a "blessing" for the two counties' nonprofits and a chance for them to get a certain needed capital project over the financial hump and completed.

The two counties will be eligible for up to $1.5 million each in matching grants.

Neer said the United Way held a Q&A session with around 15 Howard County nonprofits earlier this month. The organization plans on holding a similar session in Tipton County at the beginning of the new year.

"We'll meet nonprofit leaders in all phases of where they're at in their plans and hopes and dreams, and we hope to help as many as we can," Neer said.

Any nonprofit interested in applying can reach out to United Way at 765-457-4357. For more information on the IUW's Statewide Capital Projects Initiative, visit www.iuw.org/capitalgrants.

