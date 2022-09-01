Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Materialise is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.029 = €9.1m ÷ (€420m - €102m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Materialise has an ROCE of 2.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Materialise's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Materialise here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 2.9%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 157%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Materialise has. And since the stock has fallen 12% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

While Materialise looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MTLS is currently trading for a fair price.

