Maternal deaths and disparities increase in Mississippi

9
MICHAEL GOLDBERG
·3 min read

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Deaths from pregnancy complications have become more prevalent in Mississippi, and racial disparities in the health of those who give birth have widened in recent years, according to a report released Thursday by the state's Department of Health.

The Mississippi Maternal Mortality Report shows that between 2017 and 2019, the overall maternal mortality rate increased by 8.8% from the previous period researchers analyzed, 2013 to 2016.

Black, non-Hispanic women had a rate four times higher than white, non-Hispanic women. Meanwhile, the rate increased by 25% for Black women while falling 14% among white women. Of the maternal deaths directly related to pregnancy, 87.5% were determined to be preventable.

The grim figures arrive as the state is expecting more births each year as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court decision last summer overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which had established a nationwide constitutional protection for abortion. The court used a Mississippi case to overturn the case, a legal effort the state's leaders have lauded.

Mississippi's Republican-controlled state legislature has been debating whether to extend Medicaid coverage from 60 days to a full year after childbirth, a policy supported by State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney and some other leaders.

“It is imperative that we take care of our most vulnerable populations now," Edney said Thursday in a statement. “This is the only way we can move Mississippi’s health status off the bottom of the chart.”

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has also supported extending postpartum coverage, a position that puts him at odds with state House Speaker Philip Gunn, a fellow Republican.

“We won the pro-life case and now we don’t want to take care of our moms? I can’t understand how you are able to make that kind of argument,” Hosemann said at a Jan. 18 news conference.

State senators voted last year for an extension, but it failed in the House amid opposition from Gunn. The speaker has said this year that he would back it only if it is supported by the state Division of Medicaid.

To compile the report released Thursday, a committee of doctors and nurses reviewed 93 deaths, 40 of which were determined to have been pregnancy‐related. It found that 42.5% of the maternal deaths it identified occurred more than 60 days but less than one year after delivery.

Additionally, the committee found that 82.5% of the women who died due to pregnancy complications between 2017 and 2019 were Medicaid recipients.

According to the report, most of the deaths among Black, non-Hispanic mothers were attributed to cardiovascular conditions. Edney said increased access to healthy foods could reduce the prevalence of health issues that lead to cardiovascular disease.

Advocates from the Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable, an advocacy group, gathered at the Capitol to urge lawmakers to extend postpartum coverage.

“Women of color in our state have some of the country’s highest infant and maternal mortality rates,” said Cassandra Welchlin, the group’s executive director. "We will not only be changing policy, but we’

At a Jan. 13 legislative hearing, Edney said the state doesn’t have the medical workforce to address a wide range of poor health outcomes. Mississippi has the nation’s highest fetal mortality, infant mortality and pre-term birth rates.

___

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/mikergoldberg.

Recommended Stories

  • The DOJ Sues A South Dakota Hotel For Denying Rooms To Native Americans

    The U.S. Department of Justice sued the owners and operators of the Grand Gateway Hotel, and the Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino, a sports bar that operates within the hotel, which is located in Rapid City, South Dakota.

  • LeBron, Giannis chosen as captains for NBA All-Star Game

    LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record. James was announced Thursday as an NBA All-Star for the 19th time, the Los Angeles Lakers’ star tying Abdul-Jabbar for the most selections in league history. James — the leading overall vote-getter — will be the captain of one of the teams for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, while Eastern Conference voting leader Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will captain the other side.

  • Staffing woes set to weigh on hospital operator's profits

    Hospital operators in the U.S. are likely to see a dip in fourth-quarter profits as an ongoing staffing crunch limits their ability to take advantage of an early onset of the flu season and boost admissions. Nursing shortages at hospitals have persisted for years and have worsened during the pandemic, driving up costs for hospitals as they seek to retain staff. Although shortages and associated costs have improved over the course of 2022, analysts say it is still not enough to lift growth in elective procedures and offset the impact of high costs.

  • Will Patrick Mahomes play in the AFC championship vs. Bengals?

    Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has a high ankle sprain. Will he play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals? His latest injury report.

  • Palestinians in uproar after Israeli army kill militants, elderly woman in West Bank

    Israeli forces killed six militants and three other people during a West Bank operation on Thursday. One of those slain allegedly included an elderly woman, sparking protests.

  • What Is Ozempic Face? Doctors Explain the Side Effect of the Diabetes Drug

    Experts explain that taking medications like Ozempic and Wegovy, for type 2 diabetes and weight loss, can cause an aged appearance in the face

  • Aging Populations Can Be Good for the Climate Change Fight

    Rich countries don't want their populations to shrink. But that could be good for the planet.

  • New US race, ethnicity standards proposed; first since '97

    A Middle Eastern and North African category could be added to U.S. federal surveys and censuses, and changes could be made to how Hispanics are able to self-identify, under preliminary recommendations released Thursday by the Biden administration in what would be the first update to race and ethnicity standards in a quarter century. The federal government's standards haven't been changed since 1997, two decades after they were created as part of an effort to collect consistent race and ethnicity data across federal agencies when handling censuses, federal surveys and application forms for government benefits.

  • Anti-abortion protesters break into Walgreens AGM meeting room

    Walgreens and CVS Health Corp said on Jan. 4 that they plan to offer abortion pills following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) decision to allow retail pharmacies to offer the drug in the country for the first time. "Today, directly after the close of official business of our annual shareholders meeting, a small group of protesters entered the meeting room without authorization," Walgreens Senior Director for External Relations Fraser Engerman told Reuters.

  • A look at California's back-to-back mass shootings

    In the course of 48 hours, two gunmen went on shooting rampages at both ends of California that left 18 dead and 10 wounded. The unrelated massacres at a dance hall in a Los Angeles suburb on Saturday night and a pair of mushroom farms south of San Francisco on Monday have dealt a blow to the state, which has some of the nation's toughest firearm laws and lowest rates of gun deaths. WHAT HAPPENED IN MONTEREY PARK?

  • PBT Podcast: Rui Hachimura trade to Lakers and All-Star team

    What can be done to improve the All-Star Game?

  • Group of Peruvian lawmakers submits motion seeking to impeach new president

    LIMA (Reuters) -A group of Peruvian lawmakers on Wednesday submitted a motion seeking to impeach President Dina Boluarte after a little over a month in power citing "permanent moral incapacity". The bid to remove Boluarte comes in the midst of violent protests following the impeachment and arrest last month of her predecessor, Pedro Castillo, in which dozens of people have been killed. The motion, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters, was signed by 28 leftist members of congress who support Castillo.

  • Owner of beloved Memphis Kiddie Park in Brooklyn dies in Florida home

    Russell Wintner, the owner and manager of the Memphis Kiddie Park, a treasured hidden gem in Brooklyn, died peacefully Monday at his home in Florida, according to his obituary. He was 70.

  • Why Brazil's Yanomami are being decimated by disease, mining

    Severe malnutrition and disease, particularly malaria, are decimating the Yanomami population in Brazil's Amazon rainforest, and on Jan. 20 the federal government declared a public health emergency. While many in Brazil were left wondering how the calamity could materialize seemingly overnight, it didn't come as a surprise to those familiar with the Yanomami’s circumstances, who have issued warnings for several years. An estimated 30,000 Yanomami people live in Brazil’s largest indigenous territory, which covers an area roughly the size of Portugal and stretches across Roraima and Amazonas states in the northwest corner of Brazil's Amazon.

  • Juice Kiffin, wildly popular unofficial mascot of Ole Miss, was born of this Oxford kennel

    Ole Miss football unofficial mascot and celebrity Juice Kiffin has more than 43,000 Twitter followers.

  • ‘Black Girl Missing’: Garcelle Beauvais To Star In New Lifetime Film That Centers On Treatment Of Missing Black Women

    Lifetime has announced Garcelle Beauvais will star in and executive produce the upcoming film, Black Girl Missing. Iyana Halley and Taylor Mosby also star. The film, which is a part of Lifetime’s Stop Violence Against Women campaign, highlights the disparity in treatment of missing Black women by the media and law enforcement. Inspired by actual… Continue reading ‘Black Girl Missing’: Garcelle Beauvais To Star In New Lifetime Film That Centers On Treatment Of Missing Black Women

  • City of brotherly love? Philadelphia Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson's car stolen after playoff win

    C.J. Gardner-Johnson's celebration was cut short after the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the New York Giants in the NFC divisional round on Saturday.

  • Woman arrested for enrolling as New Jersey high school student

    The 29-year-old allegedly used a fake birth certificate to attend the high school in New Jersey.

  • What Is ‘Ozempic Face,’ the Side Effect Everyone Is Talking About?

    The type two diabetes drug Ozempic is being used off-label for weight loss, and causing a side effect dubbed “Ozempic face” in some. Here's why.

  • Power-hungry Idaho lawmakers launch another attack on the people’s initiative rights | Opinion

    The proposed amendment by Rep. Doug Okuniewicz is an affront both to the principles of democracy and the Idaho Constitution. | Opinion