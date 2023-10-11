Maternity care angst remains in Central Mass.: Heywood Hospital faces challenges

GARDNER - Concerns about access to safe maternity care in northern Worcester Country haven't disappeared since last month’s decision by UMass Memorial Health to close its maternity unit in Leominster.

When UMass closed the unit on Sept. 23, it primarily cited falling birth rates and a staff shortage for the move. UMass officials also said Heywood Hospital in Gardner, the closest hospital to the shuttered Leominster unit, was one option for patients that needed maternity care.

But Heywood has encountered financial challenges.

The nonprofit, community-owned hospital not only filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this month but also experienced a 33% decline in the number of births in its maternity center. In 2022 there were 304 births at the center compared to 455 in 2016, according to the state Department of Public Health. So far this year through Oct. 5, the center had 241 births.

The 33% drop is a familiar number, because the Leominster unit had a matching percentage decline — 511 births in fiscal 2022, compared to 762 in fiscal 2017, according to UMass Memorial filings with the state.

Now, the convergence of Heywood’s bankruptcy filing and falling birth numbers has one health care policy expert feeling uneasy about how pregnant mothers will access maternity care in North Central Worcester County.

“It seems to me this ought to create anxiety about whether maternity services access is truly hanging on a thread (in northern Worcester County),” said Paul Hattis, a senior fellow at the Lown Institute in Needham, a nonpartisan think tank in the health care sphere.

Heywood Hospital: 'Committed' to obstetric care

A Heywood spokeswoman said in an email the hospital’s LaChance Maternity Center remains “committed” to supporting regional obstetric care in northern Worcester County: “Maternity services and all core hospital services will continue and are not impacted by filing for protection under Chapter 11. Chapter 11 allows us to continue to provide essential services to our community.”

Reasons noted by Heywood for the 33% drop in births include fewer local family practice physicians that provide labor and delivery care.

“I would say that there is a definite connection between the decline in the number of family practitioners who are doing obstetrics and the decline in birth rates here at Heywood,” said Lynn Shepard, the maternal/child practice leader at the hospital. Shepard's comment was included in an email from a hospital spokeswoman.

Not enough obstetricians is the "biggest issue," said David Schildmeier, the spokesman at the Massachusetts Nurses Association. He explained fewer doctors means fewer patient referrals to Heywood Hospital.

Schildmeier also pointed to “mismanagement” by former Heywood Hospital Chief Executive Officer Win Brown as a factor in the hospital’s financial problems. Heywood announced in June that it parted ways with Brown. No reason was given for his departure.

Other reasons for the 33% decline noted by a Heywood spokesperson include:

● Impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

● The hospital lacks a neonatal intensive care unit. However, Heywood joined forces with UMass Memorial Health in 2021 to establish Tele-NICU. The service provides a 24/7/365 connection with a neonatologist at UMass Memorial for immediate consultation for preterm or critically unstable infants.

● Losing patients to Emerson Hospital in Concord. AFA OB/GYN, a private family medical practice with an office in Leominster since 2016, sends its maternity patients to Emerson for deliveries. AFA has an affiliation with Emerson Hospital.

Bank run: Comparison to Heywood Hospital?

State Rep. Jonathan Zlotnik, D-Gardner, said the public's perception of Heywood’s financial struggles could be compared to a bank run.

If customers feel their bank is teetering on financial collapse, even if the facts don’t back it up, they’ll lose confidence and make a mad dash for their cash deposits. In the case of Heywood Hospital's bankruptcy filing, Zlotnik doesn’t think it will close its doors, because it took steps to shore up its finances.

“This isn’t a free fall out of cash situation," said Zlotnik. "It’s very much a structured plan and hopefully the best opportunity to keep this going. I think people can reasonably be confident the hospital will continue to operate in North County.”

Besides Heywood reorganizing through Chapter 11, Zlotnick said the hospital is keeping its maternity staff numbers lean to align expenses with the hospital’s births. Staff are also dual-trained, according to Zlotnick. That means they can perform surgeries along with other maternity services, he said, so the hospital doesn’t need to hire more staff.

It's also Zlotnik’s understanding that Heywood absorbed some staff from the closed maternity unit in Leominster, but he didn't know the number. A request for Heywood's maternity center staff numbers and financial performance for each of the past 10 years was not immediately available, said a hospital spokeswoman.

Consolidations tough on community hospitals

Zlotnick also mentioned Heywood is no different from many smaller community hospitals facing financial pressures in an industry that experienced numerous closures and consolidations over the past 15 years. Heywood could have been swept up in a consolidation, but “bad timing” was the reason given by Heywood and UMass Memorial Health in January not to move ahead with a merger.

Heywood’s balance sheet is also impacted by low government reimbursements, said Zlotnik, because many of its patients rely on Medicare and Medicaid.

Zlotnick supports steps taken by Gov. Maura Healey to get a clearer picture of the state’s maternity care challenges. After the Leominster unit closed, Healey asked the state DPH to do a statewide study on maternal health care in Massachusetts and a second study to assess essential hospital services in North Central Massachusetts.

However, it’s unclear what will happen to smaller community hospitals in the years ahead.

“I am confident (Heywood Hospital) will remain open,” said Zlotnik. “But I also acknowledge big challenges there. There are variables we don’t' know yet, and there could be a number of things over the next three to five years that could change the calculus significantly.

“That's why the work beginning from the governor now for our region is critical. We need a thorough review and a solid plan moving forward for long-term sustainability.”

Time for 'proactive' approach

Studies are one thing, results another, said Amie Shei, president and chief executive officer at The Health Foundation of Central Massachusetts. The bankruptcy filing by Heywood and its 33% decline in deliveries highlights the need for Massachusetts to take a more “proactive” approach, said Shei, in order to identify gaps in health care services and develop strategies to fill them.

“Unless we have a proactive forward-planning approach, then we’ll always be very reactive,” said Shei. “There needs to be a more coordinated effort to encourage the state do more forward-looking planning.”

The Lown Institute’s Hattis agrees.

It's time for Massachusetts to take a close look at its health care system to determine what its needs are and if current resources can meet them, said Hattis. If that isn’t done, Hattis feels more hospital consolidations will drive up prices for consumers. It also means the state won't know if a hospitals call for a service closure should go forward or whether taxpayers or a third party should step in to bail the hospital out.

“The state needs do adequate planning, matching the projected needs (in Massachusetts) with resources for a variety of different services, including maternity services. We’ve been lax as state in doing that.”

Contact Henry Schwan at henry.schwan@telegram.com. Follow him on X: @henrytelegram.

