Here Are the Maternity Leave Benefits for Every State

The United States may excel at many things: robotics, blockbuster films, billionaires going to space, and Olympic gold medals, to name a few. When it comes to paid family and sick leave, however, we are achingly behind the mark. The U.S. stands alone as a country that, unlike dozens of other countries, does not mandate any paid leave for new parents. We were also one of just 11 countries to boast no paid sick leave policy at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. This is despite the sobering fact that the League of Nations declared 12 weeks maternity leave a global right...in 1919.

Suffice to say, we're due for an upgrade. The good news? The conversation has picked up momentum in 2021. Many were hopeful that President Biden's proposed American Families Plan could at last bring Americans a national paid family leave policy as early as 2023. The bad, but not altogether surprising news: That proposal was cut from the international standard of 12 weeks to 4 in Congress, and family leave has now been cut from it entirely due to objections from West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin.

Parents—especially those who parented newborns and young children through a pandemic—probably don't need to be convinced of the individual benefit of extended paid family leave. But research shows that paid family leave has immense societal benefits, too: It increases maternal health, decreases the rate of infant mortality, keeps more women in the workforce, and could even help improve the "labor shortage."

While we in the U.S. of A don't have national paid leave, a full nine states now have mandated it on their own. That number has more than doubled from the mere four states with laws providing leave pre-pandemic. Of course, even without a legal requirement, many employers in all 50 states still offer paid family leave, in part because it greatly improves employee retention rates.

While federal paid leave shakes out, here's a guide* to which states offer paid and unpaid family and medical leave.

*Data from the National Conference of State Legislatures.