This math equation is dividing the internet, and no one can agree on an answer

8 ÷ 2(2+2). Simple, right? WRONG.

As someone who hasn't calculated anything more difficult than a restaurant tip in years, may I say that I can't believe we've made math trend on Twitter. You're all really gonna make me pull out my dusty TI-48 graphing calculator, huh. I'm really gonna have to dig through my post-grad brain like SpongeBob's memory files, burnt to a crisp, and calculate this equation.

OK, I guess we're doing this. Pop quiz folks — can you solve this controversial post?

Pencils down. What answer did you get? 1 or 16? The real answer may surprise you: no one can decide conclusively. Pretty anticlimactic, huh? Here I was thinking that some dashing math majors would sweep in and put an end to the madness, but even they can't stop this viral fight now.

Anything other than 1 is absolutely wrong hth — Alex⚓ (@ClassyXhakalaca) July 28, 2019

Brackets come first mate — Toni 🇦🇹 (@GorgeousGio) July 28, 2019

i do parenthesis, multiplication, then division so i believe it’s 1 — em ♥︎ (@pjmdolI) July 28, 2019

1. The amount of people saying 16 need to retake math 😭 — JKOurEuphoria (@JungKookQueen97) July 28, 2019

took 3 calc classes, differential equations and linear algebra, it's 16 bro — jake chyllenhaal (@corynhendrix) July 30, 2019

i have 2 math degrees it’s 1 — laur♏️ (@lauram_williams) July 30, 2019

IM SICK OF YALL pic.twitter.com/lCE1F1qg7b — como siempre (@skylarrousse) July 30, 2019

The answer actually lies in the way you go about solving it, and that depends on where in the world you learned math. If you use the PEMDAS method, the order of the equation is Parenthesis, Exponents, Multiplication, Division, Addition, Subtraction. But if you were raised on the BODMAS method, then the order is Brackets, Orders, Division, Multiplication, Addition, Subtraction.

So technically, both are the right answers! Boo, that's no fun. As a millennial with pre-new math education, my conclusive answer is 1. But who am I to talk, I'm just a writer — let's hear what the experts have to say.

since part of the world teaches PEMDAS and part teaches BODMAS algebra can be quite confusing at times pic.twitter.com/UaXSPMwvYJ — Mark Bott (@questionablmark) July 30, 2019

You need to see the how bracket is created.

There can be two cases:



Case 1:

8 ÷ 2 x (2+2) = 8 ÷ 2 x 4 = 4 x 4 = 16



Case 2 (Given case):

8 ÷ 2(2+2) = 8 ÷ 2(4) = 8 ÷ 8 = 1



RULE is STEP-BY-STEP following of BODMAS (Bracket, Of, Divide, Multiply, Add, Subtract)



Hope it helps !





















— Get Out Valverde (@fcb_banter) July 29, 2019

If you do PEMDAS, the answer is 1. If you do BEDMAS, the answer is 16 https://t.co/RVH4DwiA0i — Waell (@waellomo) July 30, 2019

okay we’re gonna re learn pemdas



p= parenthesis

e= exponents

m/d= multiplaction/division in order from LEFT to RIGHT

a/s = addition/subtraction in order from LEFT to RIGHT



thank u https://t.co/LO0TPxsL45













— lynlie (@ceddiascmb) July 30, 2019

In PEMDAS multiplication and division take equal priority so you do whichever is first from left to right. Same for addition and subtraction. pic.twitter.com/1617gChUms — George W. Kush (@supermaddd) July 29, 2019

8÷2(2x2) = 8÷2(4) = 8÷8 = 1

= Answer is 1.



Solved Via "BODMAS" Rule :

(B racket)

O( f )

D÷ ivision

M x ultiplication

A+ dditional

S-ubtraction pic.twitter.com/tu64P3eUyg

















— Anant (@HumourouslyMe) July 30, 2019

As it turns out, the way the equation is written intentionally confusing. A post meant to intentionally stew chaos on the internet? How groundbreaking.

Both 1 and 16 are correct answers because the notation of the equation is incorrect. Can everyone stfu now? https://t.co/N5SFpSyewH — ᴋᴏᴏᴋᴀᴅᴏᴏᴋs (@bstpeach) July 30, 2019

This is why most teachers tell students to stop using ÷ pretty early on in learning. — ᴋᴏᴏᴋᴀᴅᴏᴏᴋs (@bstpeach) July 30, 2019

There you have it folks! Math. We sure did solve it.