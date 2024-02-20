"The math keeps getting worse": James Comer admits he may have to give up on Biden impeachment probe

The impeachment inquiry House Republicans launched into President Joe Biden may not end with an impeachment vote, House Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., admitted in a recent interview with Spectrum News.

Speaking to the news source last week, Comer indicated that the House holding a vote is decreasingly likely because the "math keeps getting worse" for the GOP, a statement reflecting Republican's narrowing majority and internal skepticism about the merits of the investigation, Mediaite reports.

Comer's probe — which is examining allegations that Biden accepted bribes, laundered money and peddled influence in connection to his son's overseas business activities — has yet to yield any substantial evidence of the president committing any wrongdoing, which some Republican representatives have admitted. How the Democrat-controlled Senate addresses the recent impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will be an indication of how their inquiry will go, Comer told Spectrum.

“I think the conference will get to see what happens with this Mayorkas impeachment in the Senate and how serious the Senate treats that as to whether or not we impeach Joe Biden over here or we just focus on holding him accountable?” Comer said, expressing hope for "accountability." He went on to suggest that Biden could later face a probe from the Justice Department should Trump win back the presidency in November.

“At the end of the day, my goal is to get the truth out there and hold people accountable for wrongdoing," Comer concluded. "That may encompass impeachment. If it doesn’t, that’s fine with me."