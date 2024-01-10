Math must be a cornerstone of K-12 education in Tennessee

While Tennessee emerged as a national leader for addressing lost learning following the COVID-19 pandemic, we must not fail students by shrugging off shortcomings or getting mired in politically motivated distractions. And nowhere do our students have more to lose or gain than in the subject most predictive of their success in life: math.

According to the Nation’s Report Card, Tennessee students have yet to make up the math ground they've lost since 2020, though they largely have in reading. The declines in math, nationwide and in the Volunteer State, represent some of the largest ever measured. International scores released recently additionally confirm deep declines in U.S. math performance after years of tumbling status in global rankings.

For our kids, these aren’t just numbers on paper.

Stanford economist Eric Hanushek estimates that lost learning will mean nearly $28 trillion in unrealized earnings for today’s students. The loss equals roughly $70,000 per person.

Consider as well that today’s careers depend heavily on math and science. The jobs of the future — plausibly ranging from AI to space exploration and from renewable energies to medicine — will deepen that trend. With data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing that the median salary for math-related careers is more than twice that of all careers, our students clearly face a severe disadvantage without a strong foundation in math.

That’s where we all come in.

Our schools work tirelessly for students, but they can’t solve every problem on their own. In addition to requiring a strong vision for academic success from our elected and community leaders, we must demand that teachers and families be truly equipped with the tools for success.

To do this, we start by advancing partnerships between schools and our community. As the founder of both a for-profit tutoring organization, Thrive Tutoring, and a small nonprofit math-focused tutoring program, Thrive 4 All, I have witnessed firsthand how impactful a tutor and mentor can be to advance a student’s grade-level goals.

Community partners, like the fully certified teachers who tutor with us at Thrive 4 All, can align their support with work already happening in schools. They can offer learning opportunities before and after school and during summer breaks — effectively extending instructional time to empower schools and families instead of burdening them. They can help connect a child’s classroom experiences to hobbies or extracurriculars, bringing learning to life and building the confidence students need to tackle the well-documented epidemic of math anxiety. They can even ensure students have access to robust college and career opportunities that underscore the importance of their education.

All these scenarios are possible — if we urge our schools and communities to partner in developing solutions to the problems we face. We can do that by first ensuring parents and families have better access to and more engagement in their child’s math education. From being equipped with the right questions to ask about grade-level expectations to being made aware of all available support and services, parents must be the bedrock of any action to improve student outcomes.

Second, Tennesseans from all backgrounds must raise their voices to show elected and community leaders that math must be a greater priority by advocating for a clear and public K-12 vision, expanded funding and instructional time for math programs, and pursuing greater partnership with community organizations that can greatly bolster a school’s ability to meet its students’ needs.

Tennessee has shown that we can march in lockstep when we’re focused on addressing issues facing our children. It’s time to work together again, this time for our students’ relationship with math and their future standing in our rapidly changing world. What are we waiting for? Let’s get to it.

Katy Schmitt is the founder of Nashville’s Thrive Tutoring and the nonprofit Thrive 4 All. She has more than 15 years in instruction and education leadership.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Math must be a cornerstone of K-12 education in Tennessee