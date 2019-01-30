The Math Problem That Could Sink the Bernie/AOC Agenda

Editor’s Note: This piece first appeared on the Manhattan Institute’s E21 blog. It is reprinted here with permission.

The greatest constraint on the objectives of democratic socialists in Congress, such as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders, may not be Republicans or even centrist Democrats, but rather two government institutions, the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) and the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). JCT and CBO have developed sophisticated models of the U.S. economy and federal budget, and they use those models to help Congress understand the impact of its legislative proposals.

Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders have championed several policies that would greatly expand federal spending, such as implementing a single-payer health-care system and radically expanding the scope of environmental regulations. According to an Urban Institute analysis, the health-care plan alone would raise federal expenditures by $32 trillion over ten years. Though the CBO and JCT have not yet analyzed such policies — they usually wait until the plans are more developed — when they do, their analyses will find that the only way to finance such large increases in federal spending is through much higher taxes, a politically unpalatable result that will surely make headlines and produce difficulties for any nascent legislation.

I worked for several years at a research group called the Tax Foundation that advised members of Congress and President Trump’s economic team during the 2017 tax-reform process. These policymakers had to be mindful of the JCT’s scores. I therefore began to learn how sensitive its model is to policy ideas — what it “likes” and “dislikes,” if you will. My experience taught me that Democrats will have a treacherous path ahead as they try to push legislation such as single-payer health care. There are four reasons why, which I outline below.

1. The Model Despises Deficits

The JCT’s and CBO’s macroeconomic models despise deficits. They operate on the same assumption about deficits, which is that federal budget deficits reduce economic growth. The theory goes like this: When the government borrows, lenders choose to lend to the government instead of to private-sector businesses. This is sometimes called a “crowd out” effect, in that government borrowing will “crowd out” funds that would otherwise have been lent to the businesses. With less money available to businesses, they invest less, and the workers are less productive.

This is a problem for those on the left, such as Ocasio-Cortez, who seeks to fund her environmental program, known as the “Green New Deal,” with debt. The standard line on the left is that a government deficit will put more money in the hands of consumers, who will spend it on goods and services. Employers will then hire more workers to satisfy that demand.

But the CBO and JCT operate on the crowd-out assumption, and it is very strong in their models. In recent publications, the CBO has shown that a policy of $500 billion in debt-financed public investment reduces GDP in the long run, In other words, the positive effects of the public investment are ultimately outweighed by the negative effects of the deficit.

2. The Model Knows Where the Money Is

The distribution of U.S. income is less skewed toward the extremely wealthy than democratic socialists imagine, and the mechanisms they propose to fund their policies will be woefully insufficient. For example, Ocasio-Cortez, in an interview on 60 Minutes, proposed a 70 percent marginal tax rate applied only to income above $10 million a year to finance her Green New Deal.

At first, this may sound like a substantial revenue-raising tax: People earning above that threshold have a lot of money, and the U.S. produces a fair number of them — over 16,000 as of 2016, according to IRS data. But this group of earners has only $245 billion of taxable income above the $10 million threshold. That comes to just over 1 percent of GDP. Most of the money in the U.S. lies elsewhere. Starting with a tax base this small limits the revenue one could possibly raise; for example, even the high rates set by Ocasio-Cortez would raise only between $164 billion and $382 billion over ten years, according to an estimate from the independent Penn Wharton Budget Model.