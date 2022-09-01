Math, Reading Scores Plummeted to Lowest Level in Decades during School Shutdowns

Elementary school students’ math and reading scores plummeted to the lowest level in decades amid the school shutdowns implemented in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, national test results released Thursday show.

In math, nine-year-olds fell behind significantly, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, which has dubbed itself the “nation’s report card.” Their reading scores, one of the metrics for literacy acquisition, dropped by the largest margin in more than 30 years, the New York Times reported.

The learning loss was experienced by kids across race and income level, but it was particularly severe among low-performing and minority students, a well-documented disparity that widened during the two years of remote school. Students in the 90th percentile of scores lost three points in math, but students in the bottom 10th percentile lost 12 points in math.

Black students lost 13 points in math compared with five points among white students. A May study conducted by Harvard University found that school closures and remote learning disproportionately harmed the academic performance of minority and low-income students, exacerbating the existing gap separating low-income and minority students from their white and wealthier counterparts.

More from National Review