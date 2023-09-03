Math teacher killed in triple shooting by man who took his own life, Miami-Dade cops say

A math teacher was killed at a South Miami-Dade home by a gunman who took his own life, Miami-Dade police say.

The name of the gunman in Friday afternoon’s triple shooting hasn’t been released, but police say one of his victims was Maria Cruz de la Cruz, a teacher at Doral Academy K-8 Charter.

After a 4:20 p.m. call brought police to a Palmetto Estates home in the 9900 block of Southwest 165th Terrace, they found a man who had shot himself in the head. A gun was on the ground next to him.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took Cruz and a man who survived the shooting to Jackson South Medical Center while police began investigating the tragedy as a murder-suicide.

