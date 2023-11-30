Math teacher sent explicit photos to investigator posing as teen girl in Texas, feds say

A former Texas math teacher is headed to prison after officials say he sent graphic photos to an undercover agent posing as a teen.

Orlando Solis, 47, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison on charges of access with intent to view a visual depiction involving the sexual exploitation of a prepubescent minor, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.

McClatchy News reached out to Solis’ attorney for comment Nov. 30 but did not immediately hear back.

In January, Solis, of Horizon City, began communicating with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl on a social platform called Whisper, officials said.

The person he was talking to was actually an undercover agent from the Army Criminal Investigation Division, according to court records.

“The conversations were often sexual in nature, with Solis sending links to pornography sites, describing sexual acts he wanted to engage in with her, and sending graphic photos of himself. He also informed her that he had a ‘hidden’ folder on his phone for pornography,” the news release said.

Investigators found child sexual abuse material on his phone showing children as young as 5 and 6, prosecutors said.

Officials learned that Solis was a teacher, and he was arrested on Feb. 2. He was a math teacher at Chapin High School, according to the school’s website, KFOX reported.

The El Paso Independent School District officials told KTSM in a statement that the FBI Office of El Paso reached out to them on Feb. 2 about an investigation into an employee at Chapin High School.

“Before (that day), the district was unaware of any pending charges or allegations against the employee,” the statement said. “El Paso ISD will continue to cooperate with the FBI as requested. We continue to make the safety and security of our students and staff a high priority.”

Horizon City is about 20 miles southeast of downtown El Paso.

