Mathews: A better way to remake L.A.

If Los Angeles is going to rewrite its city charter, shouldn’t everyday Angelenos take charge of the effort?

The people who run L.A. government are skeptical.

Mayor Karen Bass, City Council President Paul Krekorian and other city leaders have called for reforming the city’s quasi-constitutional governing document — its charter — for the first time in a quarter-century.

The momentum for charter change comes from community groups, civic leaders and media who want to change L.A.’s scandal-plagued city government. In recent years, there have been indictments of top staffers and of four city councilmembers, along with a leaked tape of three councilmembers and L.A.’s top labor leader making racially-prejudiced comments.

With 15 members representing four million people, the L.A. council is simply too small to be representative of the city’s diversity. Changing the size or structure of the council, as some leaders suggest, requires amending the city charter.

But proposals for a November ballot measure to create a charter reform commission would give the mayor and council the power to appoint most commission members. This likely would produce an establishment commission of leaders allied with the city’s most powerful groups.

A politician-appointed charter commission badly misreads the current political moment in Los Angeles. If charter reform is led by political elites, it could be undermined by the same public disgust that inspired calls for reform. And that would prevent L.A. from seizing a history opportunity to empower its people and modernize its government

There’s a better way forward — with more credibility and promise. Cities around the world have used “people’s assemblies” (also called citizens assemblies) to tackle hard questions. Ireland, to take one example out of hundreds, used a people’s assembly to remake its constitution. In California, Petaluma convened a lottery-based assembly in 2022 to resolve controversy over land use.

The members of such civic assemblies are everyday people who are drawn by lot and are representative of the city in gender, race, neighborhood, and any other chosen factors. Studies of people’s assemblies show that everyday people bring new ideas into governing processes.

When I’ve pressed city leaders on this idea, they say they support a measure on the November ballot to create an independent redistricting commission of everyday Angelenos. But they see a charter reform commission of everyday people as going too far. They prefer a commission with city experts, interest groups, and political allies.

To be fair, the council president, Krekorian, has called for freeing the charter reform commission to take on whatever topics it wishes. He also has proposed a new process for periodic reviews and more frequent amendments of the city charter.

But an establishment commission is unlikely to advance novel ideas or make changes to the governance structure that might make life harder for their political patrons.

This charter is an occasion to revitalize L.A.’s outdated 20th century governing structure for a new age. A new L.A. charter should incorporate new democratic processes to allow citizens to do more governing themselves, and to empower the city to address planetary challenges that shape life here: the environment, health, and economy.

Some of the best thinking on this comes from Angelenos. In their forthcoming book, "Children of a Modest Star: Planetary Thinking for an Age of Crises," Jonathan S. Blake and Nils Gilman of the L.A.-based Berggruen Institute argue for linking the governance of cities to enable collaboration on planetary problems our faltering nation-states can’t resolve.

A new charter could translate such ideas into reality. It could grant broad new authority to the city’s well-managed international affairs office, and outline a governing process for the city to make planetary policy with other local governments.

These and other novel ideas are more likely to emerge from a charter reform commission consisting of everyday people who represent the diverse thinking of this city.

So, let’s make the new charter a do-it-ourselves project.

Joe Mathews writes the Connecting California column for Zócalo Public Square.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Mathews: A better way to remake L.A.