Mathews couple found stabbed to death in home; son arrested in Lynchburg

A 24-year-old was arrested on charges of stabbing his parents to death in their Mathews County home this week.

Adam Thomas Moore, 51, and wife Melissa Moore, 49, were found dead Wednesday in their home on White Point Lane in the New Point area of the county, according to Mathews Sheriff’s Major J.T. Williams.

Jonathan Moore, who lived in the home, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and using a knife in a felony.

Sheriff’s deputies went to the home Wednesday after relatives said they hadn’t heard from the family in two days. Williams said investigators found the couple dead in their master bedroom of multiple knife wounds.

Deputies also learned that Jonathan Moore had fled the area in his father’s Ford F-150 Lariat pickup. Williams said the truck was tracked down Thursday in Lynchburg, and Moore was arrested without incident just before midnight.

Moore is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail and will be transferred to Mathews County to face charges. The sheriff’s office would not answer further questions Friday.

Homicides are rare in Mathews County, which has a population of just over 8,800. Before this week’s double slaying, the county hadn’t had a killing since 2018, and only three slayings over the past 10 years.

