Mathis 36, Taft 14 Game Night South Texas
Mathis 36, Taft 14 Game Night South Texas
After his passing at 99, 'The Price is Right' legend Bob Barker is celebrated with a tribute show hosted by protégé Drew Carey.
Nebraska turned the ball over four times.
Even without star quarterback Cameron Rising, No. 14 Utah had little trouble taking care of Florida in its 2023 opener.
A Texas judge issued an injunction today to stall the enforcement of an online age verification bill. The Free Speech Coalition, along with adult video sites like Pornhub, led the legal challenge against Texas' HB 1181, arguing that the bill violates the First Amendment and infringes on rights guaranteed by Section 230. "The Court agrees that the state has a legitimate goal in protecting children from sexually explicit material online," wrote judge David Alan Ezra in the junction.
Prior to Monday, the Rangers were 0-47 after trailing after the eighth inning this season.
A new G.I. Joe beat 'em up is on its way. Hasbro, developer Maple Powered Games and publisher Freedom Games announced G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra today. The upcoming retro game will let you play as series stalwarts Duke, Scarlett, Snake Eyes, Roadblock and other classic characters. It joins TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge and Double Dragon reboot as the latest evidence that 2D side-scrolling punch-fests are enjoying an unexpected 2020s renaissance.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde make their picks against the spread for the biggest games of Week 1 of the college football season.
Nintendo just announced its plans to release a special edition Mario-themed Switch.
Atlanta hit its 250th home run of the season Wednesday and is on pace to break the MLB record.
researchers at the University of Zurich in partnership with Intel, pitted their "Swift" AI piloting system against a trio of world champion drone racers — none of whom could best its top time.
After more than a decade since the last brand-new 2D Mario game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder brings a lot of exciting updates to Nintendo's classic sidescroller and based on our preview, it's going to be a blast.
Football that counts returns to Thursday nights.
Things continue to look up for European fintech giant Klarna. Alex Wilhelm explained the ins and outs of Klarna’s first-quarter earnings in May, along with a little history on its rather tense 2022 when the company’s valuation was hit and it had layoffs. Today the company, best known for its buy now, pay later offerings, has additional good news: It reported a profitable month in the second quarter as gross merchandise volume grew 14% to 238.6 billion Swedish Krona ($21.8 billion) from 209.2 billion ($19.1 billion) Krona in the same quarter in 2022.
Celebrate your economic achievement this Labor Day with a brand-new TV — save over $1,000!
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic wants the central bank to hold rates at current levels until inflation gets down to the Fed's 2% target.
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge’ was a surprise hit when it launched last summer, breathing new life into the old-school 2D beat-em-up formula. Now there’s some new paid DLC to entice players back into the sewers. The ‘Dimension Shellshock’ update was released today and brings new characters and a new game mode.
Starfield has moments of beauty, but it features just as many instances of drudgery and disconnection in its main quest line. Playing on pre-release code on Xbox Series S, these issues are only exacerbated by chugging framerates, low-resolution set pieces and roughly one hard crash every five hours. Starfield is big and largely bland, and while it gets some open-world gameplay aspects right, it doesn’t offer anything new for the sci-fi or RPG genres.
Cybersecurity giant Malwarebytes this week laid off 100 employees as it prepares for a major restructuring that will see the business split into two, TechCrunch has learned. The layoffs come almost exactly a year after Malwarebytes eliminated 14% of its global workforce. A former employee who asked not to be named told TechCrunch that the layoffs come just weeks after the company’s chief product officer, chief information officer and chief technology officer were let go.
It's the end of the road for Babylon Health, the London telehealth startup once valued at nearly $2 billion after being backed by the likes of DeepMind and deep-pocketed health insurance companies. After the company's U.S. shares became worthless and its operation turned insolvent earlier this month, last night, the U.K. subsidiary of the business formally went into administration. At the same time, the administrators sold a large chunk of its assets to eMed Healthcare UK, a new subsidiary of U.S. company eMed.
Inter Miami and Nashville SC tied 0-0 in their MLS match in South Florida on Wednesday night.