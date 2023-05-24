Matias convicted of multiple aggravated robberies

May 24—Judge sentenced Matias to 55 years in TDCJ

Kevin Romero Matias, 29, was sentenced to 55 years in prison on May 16, by 12th Judicial District Judge David Moorman. The jury trial began on May 9, with Senior Felony Prosecutor Jennifer Jenkins serving as lead counsel and District Attorney Will Durham as co-counsel.

The defendant was involved in a crime spree throughout Huntsville on March 17, 2020, where he shot a victim in the leg, stole a vehicle, and wrecked it where it caught on fire. Matias next put a gun to another victim's head and stole his car, before eventually being arrested at another location.

"Kevin Matias came from Houston to allegedly get a fresh start away from the life of crime he had there," stated Senior Felony Prosecutor Jennifer Jenkins. "Instead, he brought that life of crime to Huntsville. The jury and judge made the right choice to keep the people of Walker County safe from his violence for a very long time."

The jury heard testimony from Huntsville Police Department Detective Everett Harrell and arresting officer Joshua Coffin, along with several eyewitnesses and victims of the crime spree. A ballistics expert connected the shell casings found at one crime scene to the firearm in the defendant's possession when he was arrested by Coffin.

The jury found Matias guilty of nine felonies ranging from two first degree aggravated robberies, possession of a firearm by a felon to evading arrest with previous conviction. Because he was a habitual offender, the range of punishment was 25 to 99 years or life.

"I appreciate the jury sorting through the multiple allegations in this crime spree to find this defendant guilty. It is important to keep our community safe from violent offenders," stated Will Durham, Criminal District Attorney. "I also want to thank the Huntsville Police Department for the fine work they did on this case. We appreciate it."