Matias gets life sentence for killing 16-year-old girlfriend

Feb. 17—A murder defendant who pleaded guilty to slashing the throat of his teenage girlfriend in Decatur was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday.

Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliott issued the sentence to Bernandino Miguel Matias, 21, for the October 2019 stabbing death of Tania Rico, 16, in a Southwest Decatur apartment they shared with her mother. In December, Matias pleaded guilty to killing Rico, a sophomore at Austin High.

Matias, 19 when the murder occurred, was denied youthful offender status last year.

He has 42 days to appeal. Court-appointed defense attorney Paul Holland said it was too early to say if they will appeal the ruling.

Rico's mother, Manuela Rico, said after Wednesday's hearing that she was grateful for the judge's ruling and the state's prosecution.

"We're very thankful for the job that the District Attorney's Office and Detective Sean Mukaddam did. They have gone above and beyond for us," she said. "We're thankful for her teachers who have supported us. We're also thankful justice has been served. We've been asking for life (imprisonment) since this happened. It is something (Matias) deserves."

Tania Rico would be graduating from high school this May.

Morgan County Assistant District Attorney Joseph Lewis asked Elliott to give Matias a life sentence.

Before announcing the life sentence, Elliott told Manuela Rico, "I'm sorry. You have a beautiful daughter. This should have never happened."

He told Matias that he appreciated him showing remorse and taking full responsibility.

"I've looked at the letters (written on your behalf) and the classes you've taken, particularly the Bible classes. If anything, the Bible teaches us the Earth is not final, but there are earthly consequences," Elliott said.

At Wednesday's hearing, Lewis told the judge that Matias took the life of his girlfriend in a "monstrous and gruesome way" in a "deplorable and selfish act" after she told him she wanted to end their four-year relationship.

"His ego wouldn't take the fact she was going to end this relationship," Lewis said. "He took her mother's most precious thing in life, her 16-year-old daughter."

Court records and police affidavits show Matias used a knife or bladed instrument to slash Rico's throat in their bedroom about 4 a.m. on Oct. 24, 2019, during an apparent argument. "It appeared Rico had multiple lacerations to her throat," according to the affidavit.

After the slaying, Matias then had his reluctant brother drive him to an uncle's house in Knoxville, Tennessee, according to a police affidavit. The next day, Matias was arrested in Tennessee and transported back to Decatur. He has been in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $250,000.

An autopsy report showed Rico died from a sharp force injury to her neck causing asphyxiation. She also had lacerations on her fingers and abrasions on her face, chest and back, the report said.

After Wednesday's hearing, Holland said his client "is very remorseful for what happened, for what he did."

"The letters we presented to the judge are from several people who know him and when they found out what had happened, they were stunned, shocked, surprised," Holland said. "They said this is not the Bernandino that they know. I think it was stunning and shocking to everyone.

"In the 2 1/2 years I have represented him, he has shown nothing but sadness, guilt and remorse to the point of that sickening feeling. He knows there is nothing that can be done to bring her back."

Holland said he "respects the opinion" of Elliott in issuing the sentence.

"Nobody wanted to be there today," he said. "The judge has to do his job. We respect the system and respect him and respect the state."

He said Matias could be eligible for parole but did not know how many years he might have to serve.

An interpreter stood next to Matias during the hearing Wednesday.

"We don't want anything to get lost that we have to go through this process again. We wanted to make sure he understands what is going on and he doesn't get lost," said Holland, who added Matias' understanding of the English language is "so-so."

Erica May, Tania Rico's cousin, sobbed outside the courtroom, saying Tania was "more like a sister to me."

"We have a lot of family members, but have never gone through something like this," she said. "We hope that nobody ever has to go through this. I know this world is hard. I really hope this is something that is not in vain."

