Matinas BioPharma Awarded up to $3.75 Million from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to Support Development of Oral Amikacin (MAT2501) for the Treatment of NTM Infections in Cystic Fibrosis Patients

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.
·7 min read

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation therapeutics to advance standards of care in areas of significant unmet medical need, today announced that it has been awarded up to $3.75 million from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF). The award will support preclinical development of MAT2501, Matinas’ lipid nano-crystal (LNC) oral formulation of the broad-spectrum aminoglycoside amikacin, toward an indication to treat nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease, including infections in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF).

“We are grateful to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for their support in accelerating the development of MAT2501 as a potential best in class treatment for NTM lung disease. These are debilitating, potentially life-threatening, and increasingly prevalent pulmonary infections, especially in patients with cystic fibrosis,” commented Jerome D. Jabbour, Chief Executive Officer of Matinas. “We believe that an orally bioavailable amikacin, which takes advantage of our LNC delivery platform, would be the first oral aminoglycoside and would represent a significant improvement over currently available therapy. Furthermore, an oral, well tolerated, and targeted aminoglycoside would also potentially be of considerable value in treating other acute bacterial infections, especially gram-negative infections, where oral options are very limited and drug resistance is an increasing challenge. We look forward to continuing to work with the CF Foundation on realizing the potential of our LNC delivery platform.”

The CFF award will allow Matinas to rapidly advance the development of MAT2501 and will support preclinical in vitro and in vivo studies, along with several of the toxicology studies necessary to progress MAT2501 into Phase 2. Pending a successful preclinical program, the CFF has indicated to Matinas a willingness to consider a request for further monetary support for the continuation of clinical studies, including dose determination and Phase 2 efficacy studies in CF patients suffering from NTM lung disease.

MAT2501 has been designated as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and as an Orphan Drug for the treatment of NTM by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Orphan Drug designation of MAT2501 provides for a seven-year marketing exclusivity period against competition in the United States upon FDA approval, as well as other incentives and exemptions, including waiver of Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) filing fees and tax credits for the cost of the clinical research. If MAT2501 is ultimately approved by the FDA, the seven-year period of marketing exclusivity from orphan designation combined with the additional five years of marketing exclusivity provided by the QIDP designation, provides for a potential total of 12 years of marketing exclusivity.

About NTM Lung Disease

NTM lung disease is a chronic, debilitating condition arising from an NTM infection in the lungs and is associated with significant patient morbidity and mortality. The signs and symptoms of NTM lung disease often overlap with the underlying lung conditions that increase risk for NTM, like cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, COPD, and asthma. The most common pathogens for NTM infections in the United States are Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC), which accounts for more than 80% of all NTM infections in the U.S. Patients with NTM lung infections frequently require lengthy hospital stays and prolonged courses of antibiotics to manage their disease.

The prevalence of human disease attributable to NTM has increased over the past two decades and is now growing at more than 8% per year and is even more prevalent than tuberculosis in the U.S. In 2018, it was estimated that between 75,000 and 100,000 patients were diagnosed with NTM lung disease in the U.S. alone.

About MAT2501

MAT2501 is an oral, encochleated formulation of the broad-spectrum aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin, which utilizes the Company’s proprietary LNC platform to achieve oral bioavailability, limit toxicity and enable targeted delivery to sites of infection. Currently, amikacin can only be delivered parenterally or through inhalation and is used to treat a variety of chronic and acute bacterial infections, including both NTM infections and various multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections. IV and inhaled amikacin, however, are associated with major side effects including nephrotoxicity and ototoxicity (permanent loss of hearing) with long-term use. Matinas believes that MAT2501’s ability to orally deliver high levels of amikacin directly to the lung and without use-limiting toxicity, distinguishes it from all available therapies and could provide an important solution for patients and physicians.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation therapeutics to advance standards of care for patients in areas of significant unmet medical need. Company leadership has a deep history and knowledge of drug development and is supported by a world-class team of scientific advisors.

MAT9001, the Company’s lead product candidate for the treatment of cardiovascular and metabolic conditions, is a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid-based composition, comprised primarily of EPA and DPA, under development for hypertriglyceridemia. MAT9001 is currently in a second head-to-head comparative study against Vascepa® (ENHANCE-IT), with topline data expected in the first quarter of 2021.

In addition, Matinas is developing a portfolio of products based upon its proprietary lipid nano-crystal (LNC) drug delivery platform, which can solve complex challenges relating to the safe and effective delivery of potent medicines, making them more targeted, less toxic and orally bioavailable.

MAT2203, the Company’s lead product candidate utilizing its LNC platform, is an oral, encochleated formulation of the well-known, but highly toxic, antifungal medicine amphotericin B, to treat serious invasive fungal infections. MAT2203 is currently in a Phase 2 open-label, sequential cohort study (EnACT) in HIV-infected patients with cryptococcal meningitis. EnACT will promptly begin enrolling patients in its second cohort, with the next DSMB evaluation of safety and efficacy data anticipated to occur in the middle of 2021.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the Company’s anticipated capital and liquidity needs, strategic focus and the future development of its product candidates, including MAT2203 and MAT2501, the anticipated timing of regulatory submissions, the anticipated timing of clinical studies, the anticipated timing of regulatory interactions, the Company’s ability to identify and pursue development and partnership opportunities for its products or platform delivery technology on favorable terms, if at all, and the ability to obtain required regulatory approval and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "could," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional capital to meet our liquidity needs on acceptable terms, or at all, including the additional capital which will be necessary to complete the clinical trials of our product candidates; our ability to successfully complete research and further development and commercialization of our product candidates; the uncertainties inherent in clinical testing; the timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals; our ability to protect the Company’s intellectual property; the loss of any executive officers or key personnel or consultants; competition; changes in the regulatory landscape or the imposition of regulations that affect the Company’s products; and the other factors listed under "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Matinas BioPharma’s product candidates are all in a development stage and are not available for sale or use.

Investor and Media Contacts

Peter Vozzo
Westwicke
443-213-0505
peter.vozzo@westwicke.com

Ian Cooney
Director – Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Matinas Biopharma, Inc.
(415) 722-4563
icooney@matinasbiopharma.com



Latest Stories

  • Trump is reportedly going straight to Republican state legislators in an attempt to overthrow Biden's win

    President Trump has a new longshot strategy for overturning President-elect Joe Biden's win.Over the past few weeks, Trump and his supporters have lost and dropped lawsuit after lawsuit aimed at throwing out ballots to take states away from Biden. But with a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania and reported invitation to Michigan's Republican legislators, Trump is looking to shift the focus of his post-election campaign directly to GOP state legislatures.On Wednesday, the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit alleging the presidential election in Pennsylvania was full of fraud — enough to suggest the ballots cast there shouldn't even be trusted. Instead, Trump's legal team suggested the court should "enter an order" declaring the results there — which gave Biden a nearly 80,000-vote lead — "defective" and allow "the Pennsylvania General Assembly to choose Pennsylvania's electors." That request would effectively strip Biden of his win, as Pennsylvania's assembly is in Republican hands.And on Thursday, Trump invited leaders of Michigan's Republican state legislatures to the White House to discuss his attempt to reverse the election outcome there, unnamed sources tell The Detroit News and other outlets. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, both Republicans, will visit Trump on Friday in what The New York Times calls a "brazen" attempt to stop the legislature from certifying the state's electoral votes for Biden. Shirkey, for one, told Bridge Michigan on Tuesday he wouldn't be certifying the state's vote for Trump. "That's not going to happen," he said. Trump had reportedly reached out to canvassers in Michigan who had at first decided not to certify Wayne County's election results.More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • JFK conspiracy theory is debunked in Mexico 57 years after Kennedy assassination

    Most conspiracy theories surrounding President John F. Kennedy’s assassination have been disproven. Kennedy was not killed by a gas-powered device triggered by aliens or by actor Woody Harrelson’s dad.But speculation about Kennedy’s Nov. 22, 1963 murder in Dallas continues, fueled by unreleased classified documents, bizarre ballistics and the claim of assassin Lee Harvey Oswald – who was later killed on live TV while in police custody – that he was “just a patsy.”Several JFK assassination experts, like the former New York Times investigative reporter Phillip Shenon, see Mexico as the best place to find answers regarding a possible conspiracy and who was behind it. Just over a month before Kennedy’s killing, Oswald took a bus from Texas to Mexico City. He arrived Friday morning, Sept. 27, 1963 and left very early on Wednesday, Oct. 2, according to American and Mexican intelligence.Was Oswald a kind of rogue James Bond who went south of the border to consort with communists, Cuban revolutionaries and spies – or just a deranged killer?I dug into that question while researching my book on conspiracy narratives in Mexico, and I think I found something everybody else missed: a hole in the story of the very man who started a tenacious conspiracy theory about Oswald’s Mexico trip. Communist Mexico CityMexico was a Cold War hot spot in the mid-20th century, a haven for Soviet exiles, American leftists fleeing the anti-communist persecution of McCarthyism and sympathizers with Cuba’s Castro regime. Every communist and democratic country had an embassy in Mexico City – the only place in the Western Hemisphere where these enemies coexisted more or less openly.According to witnesses from the Cuban and Soviet diplomatic missions, Oswald visited their embassies repeatedly on Friday and Saturday. He was desperately seeking visas to those countries, which Americans were then prohibited from visiting. Told such documents would take months to process, Oswald got in a heated argument with the Cuban consul, Emilio Azcué. Oswald also forced a KGB volleyball match on Saturday morning to be canceled when he brandished a weapon at the Soviet consulate, before bursting into tears and leaving. Those events are well documented by the CIA, which in the 1960s had ramped up its Mexico operations to monitor communist activity, even hiring 200 Mexican agents to help. The Mexican Secret Service, whose 1960s-era files Mexico has recently begun to declassify, also tracked Oswald on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28, 1963. Oswald’s whereabouts for the next three-and-a-half days, however, remain unknown. A conspiracy theory is bornA main conspiracy about Oswald’s undocumented time in Mexico City puts him in contact with dangerous Mexicans on the left side of the Cold War. This story originated in March 1967, when the American consul in the Mexican coastal city of Tampico, Benjamin Ruyle, was buying drinks for local journalists.One of them – Óscar Contreras Lartigue, a 28-year-old reporter for El Sol de Tampico – told Ruyle he’d met Oswald in 1963 when he was a law student at Mexico’s National Autonomous University. Contreras said he’d been in a pro-Castro campus group and that Oswald had begged this group for help getting a Cuban visa. According to Contreras, Oswald spent two days with these National Autonomous University students, then met up with them again a few days later at the Cuban Embassy. Evidently afraid for his life, Contreras wouldn’t tell Ruyle much more. He said he himself had traveled to Cuba, knew people in the Castro regime and had blown up the statue of a former Mexican president on campus in Mexico City. Contreras feared persecution for his political activities. Contreras did say this wasn’t the first time he was sharing his story, though. After JFK was shot, Contreras told Ruyle, he’d commented to his editor that he’d recently met Oswald. The Contreras questionContreras’ account hinted at suspicious, previously unknown connections between Oswald and communist Cuba made shortly before JFK’s assassination.His story was, according to a memo later sent from CIA headquarters, “the first solid investigative lead we have on Oswald’s activities in Mexico.” U.S. government officials needed to find out if Contreras was a trustworthy source. Three months after Ruyle’s happy hour, a CIA official from Mexico City went to Tampico to question Contreras. During the six-hour interrogation, Contreras still refused to go into details, but he did say Oswald never mentioned assassination – only that he said repeatedly he “had to get to Cuba.”In 1978, a researcher from the U.S. House Select Commission on Assassinations named Dan Hardway went to Mexico to investigate the JFK assassination. He was unable to interview Contreras despite several attempts, but in an influential report warned his account should not be dismissed. The New York Times reporter Shenon, who interviewed Oscar Contreras for a 2013 book on the JFK assassination, also found Contreras credible. Shenon wrote that Contreras – whom he calls a “prominent journalist” – “went much further” in their interview than he had with the CIA, alleging “far more extensive contacts between Oswald and Cuban agents in Mexico.”Dan Hardway, who is now a lawyer in West Virginia, still believes Contreras. After reading Shenon’s book, he reiterated in 2015 that Lee Harvey Oswald might have been part of a wider Cuban intelligence web. Hole in the webÓscar Contreras died in 2016, so I could not interview him myself. But in my investigation, a minute detail of his biography grabbed my attention – an apparently overlooked contradiction that could undermine his entire story. In Contreras’ telling, he fled the National Autonomous University campus and moved to Tampico around 1964. Yet Contreras also allegedly told his “editor” about his encounter with Oswald after the 1963 Kennedy assassination. College newspapers aren’t common in Mexico, and Contreras was a law student. So how could he have had an editor in 1963? I thought his hometown paper, El Sol de Tampico, might hold the answer. Digging through its archives, I found that the newspaper ran a Sunday gossip column in the early 1960s called “Crisol,” or “melting pot.” Óscar Contreras became the reporter for “Crisol” on June 6, 1963, and continued writing the gossip column in September and October that year. While Lee Harvey Oswald was in Mexico City, Contreras was 300 miles away in Tampico. In flamboyant prose, faded back issues of the local paper show, he chronicled the sumptuous wedding receptions, quinceañeras and yacht excursions of Tampico’s high society. Three dark daysI believe the Sol de Tampico archives discredit Contereras’ account. A political correspondent may live far from where his newspaper is published. But for a gossip columnist, that would be dereliction of duty. This revelation plunges Oswald’s fall 1963 trip to Mexico back into the dark. There are other conspiracy theories, including that Oswald had a Mexican mistress who took him to a party of communists and spies. But it’s more likely Mexico holds no hidden clues to JFK’s assassination. Conspiracy theories offer assurances of depth and closure, a promise that the biggest enigma of the 20th century is solvable. But from what we know about what Oswald did and didn’t do in Mexico City, he was a volatile, disorganized loner who couldn’t even handle travel logistics. JFK’s assassination is a cold case. And in Mexico, only exhausted leads remain.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Gonzalo Soltero, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM).Read more: * Bob Dylan brings links between JFK assassination and coronavirus into stark relief * What better forensic science can reveal about the JFK assassinationGonzalo Soltero received funding from a Newton Advanced Fellowship by the British Academy.

  • Alabama man arrested in 1995 slaying after calling police

    The days without an arrest turned into months and then years after someone killed Christopher Alvin Dailey in 1995. Then the phone rang at the Decatur Police Department. Johnny Dwight Whited called investigators saying he wanted to confess to the slaying, authorities said Thursday.

  • Photos Show California Gov. Newsom Flouting Coronavirus Precautions at Upscale Napa Restaurant

    Newly released photos appear to show California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife in an unmasked group eating shoulder-to-shoulder indoors at a birthday party earlier this month.FOX 11 Los Angeles obtained photos from a 50th birthday party for Jason Kinney, a longtime lobbyist and Newsom adviser, at French Laundry on November 6, taken by a witness who told the outlet the group was so loud that open sliding glass doors near where they were seated had to be closed.> EXCLUSIVE: We've obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he's in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864> > -- Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020On Monday, Newsom apologized for attending the party saying he made a “bad mistake.”“I should have stood up and … drove back to my house…The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted,” he said. “ I need to preach and practice, not just preach.”Newsom said that he wanted to “own” his mistake because he was concerned his actions might undermine the message of caution he had sent to residents. The governor instituted new coronavirus restrictions this week, closing indoor dining across much of the state and urging residents to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings."I’m doing my best every single day in trying to model better behavior,” he said.A spokesman for Kinney defended the gathering, telling FOX 11 that the seating at the upscale restaurant north of San Francisco was considered outdoors. “The guests and the restaurant followed all applicable state and county public health guidance," the spokesperson said. "The guests specifically required outdoor seating. And that’s outdoor seating, as confirmed and provided by the restaurant.”  The backlash comes as daily coronavirus cases in the state have doubled in the last 10 days, "the fastest increase California has seen since the beginning of this pandemic," Newsom said Monday. The state surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases last week.

  • Biden says Trump challenge to his election victory is 'totally irresponsible'

    Trump has launched legal challenges in multiple states and claimed, without evidence, that he is the rightful winner of the election. Speaking after a call with state governors, Biden said he was not concerned Trump's refusal to concede the election would prevent a transfer of power, but said it "sends a horrible message about who we are as a country."

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse illegally bought gun with coronavirus stimulus check

    The Kenosha shooter will face charges in Wisconsin

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession Trump is reportedly going straight to Republican state legislators in an attempt to overthrow Biden's win

  • Madeleine McCann suspect's ribs broken 'after guards refused to let him smoke'

    The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann allegedly suffered two broken ribs when he fell during an altercation with court officials after he was refused permission to smoke. Christian Brückner was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident in the northern German city of Braunschweig on Monday. His lawyers have filed a criminal complaint against court officials over the incident, but the full details of what took place have only now begun to emerge. The incident began when Brückner, who had been transferred to a holding cell ahead of a court appearance in connection with another case, was told he could not smoke, according to an account leaked to Zeit newspaper. The convicted paedophile and rapist reacted by staging a furious protest, smearing the walls of the cell with yoghurt and blocking the toilet with paper. Officers intervened and in the course of the altercation, Brückner’s legs were kicked from under him and he fell against the wooden bed, breaking two ribs. The details emerged as Brückner’s application for parole in another case was rejected on Thursday and judges ruled he should remain behind bars.

  • Biden says he will not pursue a national lockdown as part of his COVID-19 response: 'I am not going to shut down the economy, period'

    The notion of Biden shutting down the economy was a repeated talking point from President Donald Trump's campaign.

  • Video released of fatal shooting

    Brevard County Sheriff's Office in Florida releases dashcam video of a fatal shooting of two Black teenagers. (Nov. 18)

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Pence returns to the campaign trail, where he'll begin to chart his own political future

    The outgoing vice president will have to make a case for Republican Senate candidates, all while sidestepping the reality that Trump lost the election.

  • Sen. Steve Daines says he participated in Pfizer vaccine trial, tested positive for antibodies

    Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) revealed on Wednesday that after participating in Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine trial, he has COVID-19 antibodies."My goal is to help build confidence and trust for Montanans and the American people wondering if they should take the vaccine when it is approved," Daines said in a statement. "This is about saving lives."Daines and his wife participated in a blind vaccine trial conducted in Bozeman. While they don't know if they received the vaccine or a placebo, the presence of COVID-19 antibodies indicates Daines was either given the vaccine or was previously exposed to the virus.On Wednesday, Pfizer announced its vaccine is 95 percent effective, and the company will ask the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization. Daines said that while he thinks "a vaccine is key to getting back to normal, I do not believe in mandating it. I would, however, encourage people to get the vaccine once approved, in consultation with their doctor."More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession Trump is reportedly going straight to Republican state legislators in an attempt to overthrow Biden's win

  • Kenya arrests four more after BBC Africa Eye baby stealers exposé

    A total seven people are now being held for allegedly running a child-trafficking syndicate.

  • Scotland faces 'tsunami' of cancer deaths after 'astonishing' fall in diagnoses during lockdown

    Scotland faces a "tsunami" of cancer deaths, it has been warned, after official figures showed an extraordinary 40 per cent drop in people being diagnosed with the disease during the first months of lockdown. Health officials admitted the drastic fall was unlikely to be explained by a drop in rates of cancer, meaning thousands of cases have gone undetected. The findings indicate that people are likely to have to wait longer to find out they have the disease, potentially reducing their prospects of survival. Public Health Scotland figures indicate cancer diagnoses confirmed through a tissue sample fell by around 4,000 between March and June compared to the previous year.

  • Progressive groups warn Biden that giving White House roles to anyone with Google ties, including its former CEO Eric Schmidt, would 'alienate' the nation

    The 14 progressive groups told Biden they "want to ensure that the internet isn't dominated by a handful of corporations," such as Google.

  • Trump asks judge to declare him winner in Pennsylvania despite trailing by 80,000 votes

    President’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is leading legal challenge in Pennsylvania, a key swing state

  • California inmate fought wildfires, now faces deportation

    Among the thousands of firefighters who battled record-setting wildfires in California this year was Bounchan Keola, a 39-year-old immigrant from Laos serving a 28-year prison sentence for a gang-related shooting when he was 16. One of roughly 1,800 inmates fighting fires, Keola said he struggled to see through the smoke during his first assignment while getting doused with chemicals used to fight the flames. Keola was set to be released in October.

  • Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot three people in the last five years is resigning

    Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, who had been suspended since July, is resigning from the department.