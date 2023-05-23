Matlock's collapsed riverside flood defence wall replaced

A 20m section of the riverside flood defence wall was destroyed by Storm Franklin in February 2022

A major riverside flood defence wall that collapsed during a storm has been replaced .

Storm Franklin destroyed a 20m (66ft) section of the wall and damaged dozens of homes and businesses in Matlock, Derbyshire, in February 2022.

The Environment Agency said a 30m (98ft) wall had now been built.

Construction work on the £10m project, which aims to reinstate flood protection to 50 properties, began in August.

It is being undertaken in partnership with Derbyshire County Council and Derbyshire Dales District Council.

The new longer river wall, which extends to Matlock Bridge and aims to provide protection from the River Derwent, sits behind homes and businesses on Crown Square.

It has used over 200 cubic metres (7,063 cubic ft) of concrete and eight tonnes of steel reinforcement.

The Environment Agency said work on the stone cladding to the wall had now started and would be completed this summer.

Naomi Doughty, flood risk manager for the agency, said: "We've reached a significant milestone by completing the flood defence and reinstating protection to the town from river flooding.

"It's been a challenging construction due to a wet winter and complexity of working in a dynamic river environment."

Ms Doughty said the agency was working with the county council to reopen the A6 in September and reopen Matlock Bridge to single-lane traffic.

"We would like to thank the local community for their continued support and understanding throughout these essential flood defence works and apologise for the temporary disruption caused by the construction works," she added.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.