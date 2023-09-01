MATOACA – Chesterfield Police say they believe that a Matoaca man arrested earlier this week for sexual assault may have attacked more victims.

Matthew K. Kirkland, 27, of the 21400 block of Hampton Avenue, was picked up Wednesday on several charges, including rape and abduction. He is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail.

The attack reportedly took place July 13 in Chesterfield. Police said Kirkland met the victim, an unidentified woman, through an online service.

In addition to rape and abduction, Kirkland also has been charged with aggravated sexual battery, forcible sodomy, attempted strangulation and two counts of object sexual penetration.

He is scheduled to appear Sept. 7 in General District Court to answer the attempted strangulation charge and again Oct. 24 on the remaining charges.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Matoaca man charged with rape, and police think there are more victims