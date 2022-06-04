Matoaca resident ID'ed as person killed at late-night graduation party in Chester: Police

Chesterfield Police set up a perimeter at the intersection of Surry and Stepney roads in Chester Friday, June 3, 2022. Just down Stepney Road, police said one person was killed and five others hurt when shots were fired at a party attended by juveniles.

CHESTER — Chesterfield Police have identified the person shot to death late Friday night at what social media has called a "graduation party" that turned bad.

Taborri J. Carter, 20, of the 21100 block of Bailey's Grove Road in Matoaca, was found in the middle of the road by officers responding to calls of a loud party and shots fired in a neighborhood behind Thomas Dale High School. Despite efforts to save him, police said Carter died at the scene.

Including Carter, a total of eight people were either shot or injured around 10:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Stepney and Weybridge roads. Five people were shot and two others were hurt when they were hit by cars as they fled the scene.

Police said one of the shooting victims was also hit by a car and suffered a broken arm.

The five people shot ranged in age from 18 to 21 and were from Hopewell, Chesterfield and Dinwiddie County. Police said they believed many of the partygoers were underage.

According to dispatch reports, officers were sent to the area to investigate a "large party" involving between 50-100 juveniles that had spilled out from a residence into the street. Neighbors claimed the partygoers were being rowdy and loud, and some were reportedly fighting.

As police were en route to check out the scene, calls came in that multiple shots had been fired and people were running from the scene.

Police said the five shooting injuries were all considered not life-threatening. Two of those victims were located at Thomas Dale High's ninth-grade campus and in the parking lot of a strip shopping center on Route 1 at Osborne Road.

Many of the victims were driven to emergency centers and hospitals in private vehicles.

