A matriarch of Gainesville's Black community has long history of service

Vivian Filer, a matriarch of the Gainesville and Alachua County Black community, made history last year when she was named Queen Mother Mangye Naa Amiami Osuowaa Okropong I.

She earned that title because she loves and protects all of her children, and was given the name of Queen Mother during her enstoolment in June last year.

An enstoolment is an African and African Diaspora tradition of bestowing the title of Queen Mother upon esteemed women as a recognition of past, present and future service to the community.

Filer’s pioneering career as a Black nurse and health sciences educator and administrator has spanned numerous decades in which she has worked as a nursing professor and interim director of health sciences at what was then known as Santa Fe Community College, now known as Santa Fe College.

Filer said her nursing journey was inspired by two women she saw while growing up in the Springhill neighborhood in southeast Gainesville: Rosa Lundy and Flossie Maxey.

Filer said the two nurses belonged to her church, Mount Olive AME, 721 SE Eighth Ave.

“Those ladies were the sweetest and embodied what you thought a nurse should be,” Filer said. “We have to give flowers to those who came before us because they are leaders who got us to where we are today.”

She said Lundy was the first Black public health nurse in Alachua County.

“I was inspired by her warmth and friendliness,” Filer said. “She cared and made sure people were alright. When the Lord blessed me with that honor, I took it very seriously.”

Filer’s love for helping others and the nursing profession eventually led her to co-founding the Greater Gainesville Black Nurses Association along with Voncea Brusha, who retired in January 2021 after a 53-year career as a nurse at UF Health Shands Hospitial in Gainesville.

Juneteenth: Gainesville to host month-long events honoring Florida’s Emancipation Day and Juneteenth

Filer was born on June 6, 1938, to her late parents Levi Joseph and Lucille Thompson Washington in Trenton.

She has four sisters: the late Effie McClellan, Sarah Brown, Karen Johnson and Cynthia Powell.

She graduated with honors from Lincoln High School in 1956 and married Delano Filer Sr. in 1958 and became the mother of two sons, Delano Jr. and Craig Xavier Filer.

She earned an associate of science degree from Santa Fe College, a bachelor of science degree in nursing from the University of Florida and two master’s degrees: one in education from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale and one in psychological mental health from the University of South Florida in Tampa.

Filer is known for her storytelling prowess, which she said was developed under the tutelage of Frederica Jones, the late wife of the late A. Quinn Jones, who is regarded by many as the father of Black educators in Alachua County.

A. Quinn Jones moved to Gainesville in 1921 to become principal of Union Academy, a school for Blacks in Gainesville before Lincoln High School was built two years later. The school is located at 1108 NW Seventh Ave., and is now known as A. Quinn Jones Center.

When the new Lincoln opened on a 53-acre site on Williston Road in 1956, Jones served as its first principal. He retired in 1957 after a 42-year career in education.

Filer said Frederica Jones taught her and her peers English, prose and poetry.

“During Black History Week, she would allow me to recite poems from Phyllis Wheatley, Langston Hughes at WRUF radio station,” Filer said.

Vivian Filer, a matriarch of the Black community in Gainesville, keeps Black history alive through her storytelling, service to community and more.

Another fond memory of hers is reciting poems from Black poets while teacher and musician John Rawls played the piano in the background.

She encourages children to research the stories she shares so they can interpret them and learn from them, Filer said.

“It is important to me that it bears resemblance to what life was like for our people,” she said regarding storytelling.

Caring about equality, justice, healthcare, preserving the history of Alachua County and her passion for Black culture and history inspired the Matheson History Museum to honor Filer with the 2022 Sarah Matheson Award.

She has continued her lifelong love of history by leading the charge to renovate the Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center to preserve, promote and protect Black history.

After a meeting spearheaded by former Elder Thelma Shaw Young, a former pastor of the church, the church agreed to purchase the property.

“She told me, ‘I want you to see about saving this building,’ ” Filer said. “I said to myself, ‘I know about saving lives. I don’t know a thing about saving buildings.' ”

Filer took on the task of restoring the building all while preserving Black history.

She thanks people like Charles Kibert and Donna Isaac for securing grants for the building.

The late Patricia Hilliard-Nunn, Ph.D., was the curator of the museum.

“We miss her very much,” Filer said. “She gave a lot to the museum.”

Filer said her hope is to fund a staff for the museum.

“We are totally run by volunteers putting in time at the museum,” Filer said. “We appreciate the time of the board.”

She mentioned Deloris Rentz, CCMCC’s financial secretary and facilities manager, and Rentz's husband, Saul, for their work in the museum.

“I love pulling in people who have skills I don’t have,” Filer said.

She expressed gratitude to everyone who played a role in her success and the success of the CCMCC.

“I want it to last and be economically sound,” Filer said.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Storytelling, service helps G'ville matriarch keep Black history alive