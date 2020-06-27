Is Matrix Service Co (MTRX) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that exceeded the $100 million equity holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn't the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds' positions on March 31st, about a week after the S&P 500 Index bottomed. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of more than 821 of those established hedge funds and famous value investors' filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) based on those filings.

Is Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) an outstanding investment now? Money managers are getting less optimistic. The number of bullish hedge fund bets fell by 3 lately. Our calculations also showed that MTRX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). MTRX was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 18 hedge funds in our database with MTRX holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

How have hedgies been trading Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -17% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 15 hedge funds with a bullish position in MTRX a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.