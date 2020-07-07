Matrix Medical Network Becomes Level 5 Member of the American Telemedicine Association

Membership further enhances company's leadership role in enabling telehealth for risk adjustment and comprehensive health assessments
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with its commitment to ensuring telehealth continues to move forward as an option for risk adjustment and comprehensive health assessments (CHAs), Matrix Medical Network today announced it has become a Level 5 Member of the American Telemedicine Association (ATA).
Matrix has been at the forefront of creating and delivering innovative telehealth solutions to ensure health plans and their members continue to receive the services they need despite social distancing requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is hopeful that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will make the telehealth waivers issued on April 10 part of the permanent infrastructure. With its advocacy for public policy changes as well as the industry adoption of technology-enabled virtual care, Matrix views the ATA as the ideal partner to advance this cause.
"Since CMS first issued its guidance expanding the use of telehealth, we have completed thousands of virtual visits," said Dr. Dan Meltzer, senior vice president, clinical improvement at Matrix Medical Network. "This solution allows us to expand access to care, make health management easier for members and ultimately improve the efficiency of the healthcare delivery network. Telehealth has now become an essential part of our overall member outreach strategies aimed to maximize member engagement."
Matrix is focused on helping health plans and employers overcome barriers to care, whether at home or at work, through a network of more than 3,000 clinicians across the U.S. as well as a fleet of mobile health clinics. Its clinical excellence, as manifested by its breadth of clinical services, not only help uncover health issues for accurate risk adjustment but also ensure members' and employees' ongoing safety and well-being. Matrix's use of artificial intelligence, machine learning and similar systems harnesses the large amounts of data collected through in-home, mobile clinic, worksite and virtual visits to help health plans and employers drive better clinical and business decisions through predictive analytics while enabling them to be proactive rather than reactive to health issues.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has been an incredible proving ground for telehealth," said Ann Mond Johnson, CEO of ATA. "Healthcare organizations that were previously reluctant to adopt it have now discovered how effective it is overall, and how telehealth can be inserted into their operations seamlessly for many applications. Now the goal is to ensure we don't lose the gains we've made. Matrix and the ATA are very closely aligned in our views regarding the value of telehealth and its potential to impact health outcomes for patients/members as well as healthcare costs. We welcome Matrix as our newest Level 5 member and look forward to working with their team."
About the ATA
As the only organization completely focused on advancing telehealth, the ATA is committed to ensuring that everyone has access to safe, affordable, and appropriate care when and where they need it, enabling the system to do more good for more people. ATA represents a broad and inclusive member network of health care delivery systems, technology solution providers and payers, as well as partner organizations and alliances, working to advance industry adoption of telehealth, promote responsible policy, advocate for government and market normalization, and provide education and resources to help integrate virtual care into emerging value-based delivery models. Visit the ATA COVID-19 Resource Center. @americantelemed #gotelehealth
About Matrix Medical Network
Matrix Medical Network offers a broad range of clinical services and proven expertise that gives health plans and employers the tools and knowledge they need to better manage the health of at-risk populations at home and at work. With its deep roots in clinical assessment and care management services, Matrix's network of more than 3,000 clinicians and fleet of mobile health clinics breaks through traditional barriers to care access by meeting members and employees where they are. By bringing the care to them and using in-person or virtual visits, this approach improves health outcomes for millions of Americans while reducing costs and risks for payers and employers. By combining leading-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning with its proprietary platforms, Matrix is able to harness the massive amounts of data it captures to identify emerging health issues, close care gaps, connect individuals to additional resources for care, and drive better clinical and business decisions. For more information, visit www.matrixmedicalnetwork.com.
