Matson Community Support Totaled $3.7 Million in 2019

$500,000 Committed to Food Banks in 2020

HONOLULU, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matson contributed a total of $3.7 million in cash and in-kind donations to 960 charitable organizations and non-profit programs in the communities it serves during 2019.

Cash contributions, including funds directed by employees through the company's matching gift programs, added up to $2.4 million in 2019, while the value of donated services and equipment totaled $1.3 million. An additional $300,000 worth of in-kind support was committed in 2019, with fulfillment still pending.

"As a lifeline service provider for more than a century, Matson is deeply invested in the welfare of the communities we serve," said Matt Cox, Chairman and CEO. "This year, with the unprecedented effects of the pandemic being felt by families everywhere, Matson is focusing its resources on addressing our communities' most pressing needs. As a way to help make sure the most vulnerable families don't have to go without food, Matson has committed to more than $500,000 in cash and in-kind shipping services to support the food bank networks in the communities we serve."

In 2019, Matson contributed $1.42 million in cash, services and equipment support to Hawaii organizations; $1.24 million to Alaska organizations; more than $340,000 to organizations in Guam, Micronesia and South Pacific islands served by Matson; and $675,000 to organizations on the U.S. mainland.

Substantial contributions of donated or discounted shipping supported Kahauiki Village in Honolulu; environmental and recycling programs in Alaska and food banks in Alaska and Hawaii.

Some of Matson's larger cash contributions in 2019 include: $180,000 to United Way chapters in Hawaii and Matson's mainland U.S. cities; $60,000 to the American Heart Association; $55,000 in support for Coast Guard Chief Petty / Warrant Officer Associations in Guam, Hawaii, Alaska, Washington and California, as relief from the Federal government shutdown and $37,000 to the American Red Cross. Matson contributed $35,000 to the Coast Guard Foundation for programs and services in Hawaii, Guam, Alaska and California.

In Alaska, Matson contributed $40,000 to the expansion and operation of a youth shelter, Covenant House. In Hawaii, Matson continued its annual support for public schools statewide as the sole corporate sponsor of the State Department of Education's Beginning Teacher Summer Academies with a contribution of $25,000, marking the sixth year of such funding. In Guam and Micronesia, Matson completed a five-year $50,000 pledge for post-secondary education scholarships at area universities and colleges.

In its 18th year, Matson's environmental program, Ka Ipu 'Aina (container for the land), supported 140 Hawaii organizations that conducted weekend cleanups, removing trash and debris from public areas including shorelines. The company's companion program on Guam, Adahi I Tano' (caring for the land), supported 25 local organizations in its sixth year.

Matson focuses its community support on local programs providing vital health care and human services; youth development / recreation; disaster preparedness and recovery; education; cultural and environmental preservation; the arts; agriculture and nutrition; and maritime safety.