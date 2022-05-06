Is Matson, Inc.'s (NYSE:MATX) Latest Stock Performance Being Led By Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already know that Matson's (NYSE:MATX) stock increased by 2.3% over the past week. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Matson's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Matson is:

62% = US$1.2b ÷ US$1.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.62 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Matson's Earnings Growth And 62% ROE

To begin with, Matson has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 25% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 46% net income growth seen by Matson over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

We then performed a comparison between Matson's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 49% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Matson fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Matson Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Matson has a three-year median payout ratio of 31% (where it is retaining 69% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. So it seems that Matson is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Matson has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Matson's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

