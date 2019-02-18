Are Matson, Inc.’s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Today we’ll look at Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Matson:

0.059 = US$121m ÷ (US$2.4b – US$326m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Matson has an ROCE of 5.9%.

See our latest analysis for Matson

Is Matson’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Matson’s ROCE appears to be around the 5.4% average of the Shipping industry. Separate from how Matson stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

As we can see, Matson currently has an ROCE of 5.9%, less than the 13% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

NYSE:MATX Last Perf February 18th 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Matson’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Matson has total assets of US$2.4b and current liabilities of US$326m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 13% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.

Our Take On Matson’s ROCE

If Matson continues to earn an uninspiring ROCE, there may be better places to invest. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.