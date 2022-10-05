Matt Banks racks up another $200K in sanctions, but Escambia likely can't enforce them

Pensacola contractor Matt Banks found himself indebted to more creditors Wednesday after Escambia County ordered him to refund more clients' money.

Banks, a contractor accused of pocketing payments for home remodels he never completed, has been the subject of complaints from dozens of homeowners in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, is facing criminal charges for fraud, and is facing more than $1 million in total sanctions.

Matt Banks, owner of Banks Construction LLC, had his contractor license revoked in Escambia and Santa Rosa County on Aug. 10 and Aug. 11, respectively. He has also filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy.

That amount grew after a meeting Wednesday, when the Escambia Contractor Competency Board ordered Banks to pay a total of $161,948.21 in restitution to six clients and an additional $86,350 in fines.

While Banks continues to compile a restitution tab from clients, Escambia County Attorney Christi Hankins mentioned during the meeting that the competency board does not have authority to force Banks to repay clients.

"The bankruptcy courts will make all decisions as to what happens with the restitution," Hankins said. "We are under a stay and cannot enforce it."

Banks filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy Aug. 9 before refiling the case under Chapter 11 on Aug. 11.

That same week, Banks had his license revoked in both Escambia and Santa Rosa for allegedly fraudulently failing to complete home remodels after receiving upwards of 50% down payments. Since then, Banks' fines and restitution between Santa Rosa and Escambia counties have topped the seven-figure mark and are still growing.

More complaints against Banks are expected to come before the competency board in the coming weeks.

Additionally, Pensacola police put out a warrant for Banks on Aug. 10 and he was arrested by Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies. He was originally charged with larceny for allegedly failing to provide a refund to a client, but the charge was changed to fraud under Florida statute covering money received by contractors.

The State Attorney's Office filed formal charges against Banks in late September.

Banks has been under investigation by the Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement for several weeks, and OALE officials said there were roughly 70 victims in the large-scale consumer protection investigation.

