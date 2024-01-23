Matt Bliss to run for reelection to Minnesota House District 2B

Jan. 22—PENNINGTON, Minn. — State Rep. Matt Bliss, R-Pennington, has announced he is seeking reelection for a fourth term in the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2024.

Bliss was first elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2016 and currently serves District 2B which includes the cities of Bagley, Blackduck, Cass Lake, Deer River, Mahnomen and Walker.

"I am proud of the work I have done representing the people of our district and (will) continue to bring our local voice and values to the table in St. Paul," he said.

Bliss currently serves on the House committees related to veterans and military affairs, children and families and elections. He has prioritized advocating for veterans and played a role in constructing a new Veterans Home in Bemidji for those who have served in the military.

"We need to start by getting a grip on state finances," Bliss said. "At the same time, we need to continue to help veterans, support students and their families and defend our Second Amendment rights. I remain humbled by the continued support from constituents and look forward to tackling our state's biggest challenges with them."