Matt Borges busted the 'Bexley bubble' with his conviction. Time folks faced it | Opinion

Former Ohio Republican Chairman Matt Borges, pictured in 2016 during the GOP's election celebration at the Renaissance Hotel in Columbus, was censured by the party on Friday for launching a super-PAC to defeat President Donald Trump's re-election campaign.

Travis Irvine was a candidate for Mayor of Bexley in 2007 as well as governor of Ohio in 2018. He is a co-host of the political podcast “Abe Lincoln’s Top Hat” on the Last Podcast Network and spends his time between Ohio and Los Angeles.

When I was growing up in Bexley, there was something we called the “Bexley bubble” –– it meant that if you ever left the city, you would be exposed to the harsh realities of the real world.

The Bexley bubble also had another purpose –– it would keep the harsh realities of the real world from getting inside. But with the recent House Bill 6 scandal, that Bexley bubble was popped with a big ol’ pin.

In July 2020, Bexley resident Matt Borges was arrested alongside former House Speaker Larry Householder and three associates in what federal prosecutors called “the biggest bribery scandal in Ohio history.”

While two of the associates pleaded guilty in October 2020 and another committed suicide in March 2021, Borges and Householder chose to plead “not guilty.” Their defense teams argued their actions were simply “politics as usual.”

Starting in the summer of 2021, Borges chose to be exceptionally brash in the media about his purported innocence –– even claiming that he was targeted by then-President Donald Trump’s Justice Department because he was a “Never Trump” Republican.

Borges asserted that the U.S. Attorney, lead prosecutors, special FBI agents and a whistleblower (whose social security number Borges released on a “defense” website) were all compromised, and the federal government would never bring the case to trial because a jury would acquit him in “less than 30 minutes.”

Bexley residents who were weary of Borges’ combative claims waited for him to have his day in court, as the criminal justice system allows for everyone to be innocent until proven guilty.

Travis Irvine

From January until March 2023, the evidence presented against Borges in the trial was incriminating, overwhelming and conclusive –– he entered the racketeering scheme with his “eyes wide open” as prosecutors alleged, knowing everyone else involved was “getting fat off this.”

He received $1.6 million from FirstEnergy through their “non-profit” Generation Now and spent the bulk of that money to beat back a referendum effort to overturn HB6. This involved hiring goons to harass, intimidate and even assault signature gatherers while Borges pocketed $366,000.

The most heinous activity Borges participated in was his attempted $15,000 bribe of a worker on the referendum campaign, who ended up wearing a wire for the FBI.

It was because of these recordings, phone calls and documented text messages that Borges was caught showing “evidence of concealment” –– he told the whistleblower not to “tell anyone” about their conversations, saying that if the story got out it would be bad, but “worse” for the whistleblower.

At one point when Borges grew suspicious, he even threatened to “blow up” the whistleblower's house –– Borges later said this was a joke, but it still meant he knew he was doing something wrong. Within nine hours, the jury found Borges and Householder guilty on federal racketeering charges.

There are those who are rightfully concerned about Borges’ family in Bexley, but they must also realize that Borges is responsible for his own actions –– especially since his first run-in with public corruption was in 2004. Telling the truth, admitting wrongdoing and being held accountable for your misdeeds are also good lessons to teach children.

When I grew up in Bexley, I learned how to stand up to bullies –– not become one.

