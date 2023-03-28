Matt Damon's daughters make rare red carpet appearance with their parents

Matt Damon’s latest red carpet appearance was a family affair!

Three of the actor’s four daughters joined him and his wife, Luciana Barroso, at the premiere of his latest movie, “Air,” in Los Angeles on March 27.

Matt Damon (Ashley Landis / AP)

Damon, 52, and Barroso, 46, coordinated in all-black ensembles as they posed with daughters Stella, 12, and Isabella, 16, and older daughter Alexia, who is Barroso’s daughter from a previous marriage.

Their daughter Gia, 14, was not in attendance.

Damon and Barroso, who tied the knot in 2005, also posed for some photos with just the two of them.

Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon (Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa USA via AP)

The “Jason Bourne” star is not often seen at events with his kids, although he proudly displays his love for his daughters in other ways.

In 2019, he showed off a new tattoo, which was done by the artist Winter Stone, with the names of each daughter written in cursive on his arm alongside his wife’s nickname, Lucy.

He has opened up about parenting in the past, including in 2018 when he shared how he’s teaching his children to learn from their mistakes.

“I’m raising my kids to own their mistakes and do better next time and make amends for whatever they’ve done,” he told TODAY Parents. “Next time, you behave differently.”

Damon also shared in 2018 that he and his children had remained relatively sheltered from paparazzi harassment at their home in Los Angeles.

“I’m not somebody whose story moves magazines,” he said.

He added that at the time, he lived “down the street” from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who finalized their divorce in 2018.

“There’s always cars outside their homes,” he said. “They want to see their kids. It’s a different level of intrusion. I don’t have to deal with it and my kids don’t have to deal with it as much.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com