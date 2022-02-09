Matt Dolan: Biden's awful energy policy handing big win to Putin, Russian oligarchs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Dolan
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, arrive to meet at the &#39;Villa la Grange&#39;, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Geneva, Switzerland.
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, arrive to meet at the 'Villa la Grange', Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Geneva, Switzerland.

Note from Opinion Editor Amelia Robinson: This is a submitted column by a candidate running for election. Its publication does not constitute the Dispatch Editorial Board's endorsement of the views expressed.

When Joe Biden entered office, the U.S. was a net energy exporter for the first time since the 1950s.

We had record oil and gas production and a decade of declines in emissions due largely to increased extraction of natural gas.

The U.S. was proving to the world what was once thought to be impossible: you could increase energy production and reduce emissions at the same time.

Instead of further advancing the strong, incentive-driven energy policies of Donald Trump, Democrats at the state and federal level are seeking to stall North American energy production to the benefit of Russia and China.

More: Biden suspends oil leases in Alaska’s Arctic refuge

Biden has been in office a little more than one year, and in that time he has killed the Keystone XL Pipeline, proceeded with banning drilling leases on federal land and pushed the irresponsible Build Back Better Act, which restricts access to energy resources in Alaska and on the Outer Continental Shelf.

More: 'Starting from scratch'? Which parts of Biden's social spending plan can survive, which will get scrapped

The Biden Administration has also done nothing to stop Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s attempts to shutdown Line 5, which would have a detrimental impact on workers and the local economy in Ohio.

These actions were pursued in the name of reducing emissions, yet the fact is that U.S. emissions have increased 5 percent since Biden entered office.

Matt Dolan is a state senator from Chagrin Falls and candidate for U.S. Senate.
Matt Dolan is a state senator from Chagrin Falls and candidate for U.S. Senate.

Who has benefitted from these actions?

The clear winner is Vladimir Putin and Russian energy oligarchs who swiftly moved to seize upon increased demand inside world markets.

Our nation’s energy policy over the past 12 months has not only hurt U.S. workers, consumers and businesses by limiting energy production, but has actually strengthened Putin’s power by making Russian production and their so-called “pipeline diplomacy” even more potent in the global energy game.

Putin now threatens Ukraine with invasion and is demanding that America and our allies withdraw NATO forces from Eastern Europe.

More: Putin says US, NATO have 'ignored' Russia's security demands on Ukraine: What we know

The Russians also sought approval of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was established to make Germany and Eastern Europe more dependent on Russian natural gas imports. When Republicans in Congress attempted to slap sanctions on the Russian pipeline, it was blocked byBiden and Democrats.

Now, there are reports of Russia limiting natural gas imports to Europe during the winter heating season to maximize their geopolitical leverage. While Russia will be losing out on some exports to Europe, they can afford this kind of action since the Chinese Communist Party is increasingly buying large amounts of Russian oil and gas to secure their own energy needs.

More: How the Nord Stream 2 pipeline became a bargaining chip in the crisis between Russia and Ukraine

One authoritarian regime bankrolling another. Each sharing a healthy appetite for land grabs and expansion.

One year ago, the pro-energy policies of the Trump Administration were a roadblock for Putin. The U.S. is now exporting record amounts of liquified natural gas to European ports to provide relief for the energy crisis. This has bought the European Union time and given them strength to aid Ukraine and refusePutin’s demands.

U.S. energy independence is more than a slogan, it’s an indispensable economic tool in the arsenal of democracy. The ability of American workers, industry and suppliers to export energy to allied nations helps them maintain freedom from the growing shadow cast by dictators like Xi Jinping and Putin.

Biden’s attempt to stall domestic production undermines American energy independence. While these actions may advance Democratic efforts to incrementally achieve their reckless Green New Deal, it will have little to no impact on lower emissions. Even more dangerous, these actions carry grave consequences for the free world.

Matt Dolan is a state senator from Chagrin Falls and Republican candidate for U.S. Senate.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Matt Dolan: Joe Biden energy policy plays to Putin, Russian advantage

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Egypt names first-ever Christian head of country's top court

    Egypt’s president on Wednesday swore in the first-ever Coptic Christian to head the country’s highest court. Judge Boulos Fahmy is the 19th person to preside over the Supreme Constitutional Court since it was established in 1969. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi picked the 65-year-old Fahmy from among the court's five oldest of 15 sitting judges, as is prescribed by law.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

    High-stakes diplomacy and military maneuvering continued Wednesday as Britain launched its own diplomatic effort to help avert a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. No breakthrough in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia is in sight so far, and Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions remain as opaque as ever. Britain is preparing to follow France's diplomatic foray into the Ukraine crisis.

  • Black History Month: How trailblazing journalist Gwen Ifill inspired the next generation

    For Black History Month, we're spotlighting Black trailblazers, starting with Gwen Ifill, whose influence on TV news inspired the next generation.

  • Analysis-In U.S. battle over redistricting, competition is the biggest loser

    Republican and Democratic lawmakers across the United States are drawing political maps that will likely deepen polarization and encourage more extreme candidates by eliminating competitive congressional seats, a new Reuters analysis shows. Thirty-one states have finalized new congressional maps as part of the once-a-decade redistricting mandated by law. Along with six states that each have only one district, 308 of the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives now have boundaries in place for November's midterm elections.

  • This map shows best-selling NFL jersey in every state over last year

    Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, despite playing for 22 NFL seasons, had the highest-selling jersey in nearly 20 states over the last year.

  • Ukraine projects calm over Russia fears despite US rhetoric

    In the trenches of eastern Ukraine, across the lines from some of the 100,000 Russian troops amassed north and east of the country, Ivan Skuratovskyi's calm verges on numbness — even after a sniper's bullet recently killed one of the 50 or so men under his command. U.S. officials say the threat of a Russian invasion in Ukraine is more serious than others that have come and gone during nearly a decade of trench warfare. The White House national security advisor warned that an all-out invasion could happen any day, and President Joe Biden said “it would be wise” for Americans other than essential diplomats to leave Ukraine and ordered the deployment of 1,700 troops to neighboring Poland.

  • Republican senators threaten to block Iran deal

    Dozens of Republican Senators are vowing to block President Biden's attempts to return the U.S. to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, underscoring how partisan divisions threaten the deal's viability.Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas), joined by 31 other Republican senators, wrote a letter to the president on Monday suggesting that the administration is required to submit to Congress agreements reached with Iran related to its nuclear program. The letter goes...

  • Snowboarder Vic Wild's ride leads to another Olympic medal

    Once upon a time, Vic Wild left his life in America and moved to Russia for love — and for snowboarding. Eight years after he won gold at the Sochi Games on the same stirring day his now ex-wife took a bronze in parallel giant slalom, Wild walked away with a bronze of his own. The third-place finish in parallel giant slalom on Tuesday came from out of nowhere — Wild came into this contest ranked 24th.

  • Afcon 2021: Senegal team thrown hero's welcome after win

    Monday was declared a public holiday after Senegal won its first ever Africa Cup of Nations.

  • Iran unveils new missile it says can strike US bases, Israel

    Iran's state TV said the missile has high accuracy, is manufactured completely domestically, and can defeat missile shield systems.

  • OnPolitics: SCOTUS rules Alabama may uphold gerrymandered districts

    The Supreme Court ruled Alabama does not have to redraw its congressional districts ahead of the November midterm elections.

  • Move over, Tom Brady: Rams' Andrew Whitworth relishes new status as NFL's oldest active player

    At 40, Los Angeles Rams starter Andrew Whitworth is doing something that no other left tackle in the history of the NFL has done.

  • Russia, Ukraine committed to Minsk accords - Macron

    "This shared determination is the only path that will allow us to build peace, the only path that will allow us to build a viable political solution," Macron said during a news conference after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.The Minsk set of agreements were signed in 2014 and 2015 by the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany as a response to Russia's annexation of Crimea. They include an aim to end the separatist war by Russian-back rebels in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region.Russia has gathered tens of thousands of troops near its border with Ukraine, raising fears in the West that Moscow could be planning an invasion. Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine. Macron, who held talks with Vladimir Putin on Monday (February 7) added that the Russian president had said he would not be behind any escalation in tensions.

  • Why are police departments across the U.S. - and in Norwich - struggling to hire officers?

    As of November 2021, 66.9% of people ages 65 to 74 were retired compared to 64% the year prior, according to Pew Research analysis.

  • SEC subpoenas Tesla over settlement regarding Musk's tweets

    The subpoena was issued after Musk asked followers whether he should sell his Tesla shares.

  • Out of Our Past: Fisticuffs between friends made news in February 1884

    Conflicts including sporty-fun-turned-serious-scuffle between two pals were in Richmond news in 1884.

  • Study: Teacher Observations Biased Against Males, African Americans

    Significant bias has contributed to lower classroom observation scores for thousands of teachers in Tennessee over the last decade, a study published in late December found. Even when controlling for differences in professional qualification and student testing performance, male and African American teachers were rated lower than their female and white colleagues. The paper is […]

  • Hutchinson: State’s only vocal Liz Cheney defender | Steve Brawner

    Gov. Asa Hutchinson disagrees with the censure of Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

  • Iran unveils long-range missile as Vienna nuclear talks resume

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran unveiled a new domestically-made missile with a range of 1,450 kilometers on Wednesday, state TV reported, a day after Tehran and Washington resumed indirect talks to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal. Iran, which has one of the biggest missile programmes in the Middle East, says its ballistic missiles have a range of up to 2,000 km (1,200 miles) and are capable of reaching its arch-foe Israel and U.S. bases in the region. State TV displayed the new surface-to-surface "Kheibar Shekan" (Kheibar buster) missile, which refers to an ancient Jewish oasis called Kheibar in the Arabian Peninsula's Hijaz region that was overrun by Muslim warriors in the 7th century.

  • Separatist leader says full-scale war in east Ukraine could break out any time

    DONETSK, Ukraine (Reuters) -A Russian-backed separatist leader in eastern Ukraine said on Monday that full-scale war could break out there at any time and his forces might need to turn to Moscow for support. Denis Pushilin, head of the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic, said there was a high likelihood of a war that would bring huge casualties, although it would be "madness" to embrace such a conflict. "First of all we rely on ourselves, but we do not rule out that we will be forced to turn to Russia if Ukraine, with the support of Western countries, passes a certain line," he told Reuters in an interview in his fortified office.