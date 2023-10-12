Matt Drudge is selling his Miami home in the Redland. Check out his secluded retreat

Call it the house that clicks bought.

“The Drudge Report” mastermind Matt Drudge is selling his Miami home: The content aggregator’s massive spread in the Redland is listed for a cool $2.9 million.

The former conservative digital journalist bought the property in August 2011 for $1.45 million, reportedly in cash.

If you want the paparazzi off your back, this rustic retreat smack in the middle of farm country would be your spot, all 6,695 square feet of it.

Lush foliage and likely some tropical critters surround you at this five-bedroom, four bathroom, “one of a kind” home, which sits on 4.7 acres. Quiet surroundings and plenty of shade even in the dead of August are pretty much guaranteed.

But if a sleek, modern decor is more your jam, may we suggest you either start perusing your old Architectural Digests or hire a Brickell influencer, stat. The interior of this 1976 retreat is a tad dated, with exposed beams, travertine floors, and an overall Brady Bunch vibe.

Listed by Nancy O’Brien, of The Keyes Company, Drudge’s lair does have some present-day perks, including a library, sitting room, a waterfall in the master bath, chef’s kitchen, “entertainment gazebo” and covered pool with deck.

It’s unclear why Drudge, a 56-year-old native of Maryland, is selling. Perhaps he wants to strike while our real estate market while it’s hot, like everybody else.