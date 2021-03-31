Matt Gaetz accusations: What are the laws of sexual consent in Florida?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maroosha Muzaffar
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Investigators are examining whether Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) violated the federal sex trafficking law two years ago&lt;/p&gt; (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Investigators are examining whether Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) violated the federal sex trafficking law two years ago

(Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

A Florida Republican representative is being investigated by the US Department of Justice for an alleged sexual relationship with a minor.

Investigators are examining whether Matt Gaetz, 38, of Florida violated the federal sex trafficking law two years ago. Mr Gaetz was a close aide of former US president Donald Trump. The DOJ launched the investigation into Mr Gaetz in the final few months of the Trump administration, the New York Times first reported.

In 2017 Mr Gaetz was the only member of Congress to vote against an anti-human trafficking bill. This bill gave the federal government more money to fight the illegal human trade across the country.

The Republican representative had in a Facebook Live defended his solo stance against the bill. Mr Gaetz, as per news reports, had said that he voted against the bill because it “represented mission creep in creating the committee at the federal level.” He further elaborated: “Unless there is an overwhelming, compelling reason that our existing agencies in the federal government can’t handle that problem, I vote no because voters in Northwest Florida did not send me to Washington to go and create more federal government.”

In a New York Times exclusive, three sources with knowledge of the case said that the extent of Mr Gaetz’s criminal exposure was unclear and that no charges have been brought against him.

Read more:

Confirming the DOJ investigation against him, Mr Gaetz told reporters, “The allegations against me are as searing as they are false. I believe that there are people at the Department of Justice who are trying to criminalise my sexual conduct, you know when I was a single guy.”

The news of his alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year old came soon after reports claimed that Mr Gaetz was considering an early retirement from Congress. He was believed to be set to join the far-right news outlet Newsmax.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Mr Gaetz claimed that a former DOJ official was seeking $25m from him and his family. “Over the past several weeks my family and I have been victims of an organised criminal extortion involving a former DOJ official seeking $25 million while threatening to smear my name.”

He added that the New York Times story was intended to thwart the FBI investigation. “We have been cooperating with federal authorities in this matter and my father has even been wearing a wire at the FBI’s direction to catch these criminals.”.

He demanded that the DOJ immediately release the tapes, “made at their direction, which implicates their former colleague in crimes against me based on false allegations.”

Matt Gaetz, in an interview, said that he didn’t travel with a 17-year old, calling the allegation “verifiably false” and asked for his travel record to be checked.

The allegations against Mr Gaetz have brought into the limelight Florida’s Romeo and Juliet Law. State legislators in 2007 enacted a major exception to Florida’s consent laws, according to which minors aged 16 or 17 are allowed to engage in sexual intercourse with a partner no older than age 23.

The Romeo and Juliet law was passed amid widespread concerns that high school students engaging in consensual sex were being criminalised. According to this close-in-age exemption, any person who engages in sexual activity with someone who is 13 to 17 years of age is not illegal, given they are not more than four years older than their partner.

As per Florida’s consent laws, if someone who is 18 or over has sex with someone who is below 18, it is considered illegal, even if the sex was consensual. However, in certain situations, the Romeo and Juliet law can be applied.

In a Florida Senate brief, it was noted that the sexual offender registry “provides no clear distinction between the young Romeo and Juliet sex offenders who had consensual sex and the offenders who harm children and pose a real risk to society.” It added that the stigma attached with being a sex offender was lifelong and affect young people’s future employment opportunities, besides others.

Since Florida’s example, other states have also tried to implement such Romeo and Juliet laws. In 2016, for example, Arizona passed an exception to state consent laws allowing young people to file a petition to get off the sex offender registry.

California also recently passed a law that would begin to loosen the registration requirement for some offenders, who right now are required to register for life. Similarly in New Mexico, sex offenders’ names can be removed from the registry depending on the severity of their crimes.

Recommended Stories

  • Austria likely to order Russian Sputnik V vaccine next week, Kurz says

    Austria will probably order a million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine next week, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday, without specifying whether the country would await approval by the European Medicines Agency before using it. The conservative Kurz is under fire from opposition parties because his government did not buy as many coronavirus vaccines as it could have under the European Union's collective purchasing scheme. Only two other EU countries, Hungary and Slovakia, have ordered the Russian vaccine and only Hungary has used it.

  • Sanofi to build $925-million Toronto flu vaccine facility, creating 1,200 jobs

    TORONTO (Reuters) -Sanofi will build a $925 million flu vaccine manufacturing facility in Toronto, creating 1,225 jobs and boosting Canada's access to vaccines in the event of a flu pandemic, the Canadian government said on Wednesday. The federal government will invest $415 million in the project, and the provincial government $55 million. Sanofi has also promised at least $79 million a year to fund Canadian research and development.

  • 22-Year-Old Md. Woman Locked Out of Fla. Hotel Room Dies After Being Stuck in Window

    Sydney Therriault “became stuck and asphyxiated” during the incident, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office revealed

  • Is the UK racist? Report's positive picture draws skepticism

    There is racism in Britain, but it’s not a systematically racist country that is “rigged” against non-white people, according to the findings of a government-commissioned inquiry published Wednesday. Anti-racism activists greeted the inquiry's conclusion with skepticism, saying the 264-page report from a panel of experts from fields including science, education, business and criminal justice downplayed the discrimination and disadvantage that ethnic minorities face in Britain. The Conservative government launched the inquiry in the wake of anti-racism protests last year.

  • Police officers sue Donald Trump for injuries resulting from Capitol riot

    Lawsuit seeks damages for ‘physical and emotional injuries caused by Trump’s wrongful conduct inciting a riot’ on 6 January Donald Trump in New York City on 9 March 2021. Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters Two US Capitol Police officers have filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump, accusing him of inciting the deadly 6 January insurrection and saying he was responsible for physical and emotional injuries they suffered as a result. James Blassingame, a 17-year veteran of the force, and Sidney Hemby, an 11-year veteran, filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in US district court for the District of Columbia seeking damages of at least $75,000 each. “This is a complaint for damages by US Capitol Police officers for physical and emotional injuries caused by the defendant Donald Trump’s wrongful conduct inciting a riot on January 6, 2021, by his followers trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election,” the lawsuit said. Trump has denied responsibility for the rioting, which left five people dead, including a police officer. His office did not immediately return a call for comment on the lawsuit. Before the January insurrection occurred, Trump encouraged his supporters to “fight like hell” and march to the US Capitol building during a rally in Washington held on the same day. The former president was impeached, for a historic second time in his presidency, over his incitement of the insurrection – but was acquitted by the Senate in a 57 to 43 vote. The lawsuit cites the former Republican president’s conduct before and beyond the November presidential election, which Joe Biden won, including comments in speeches, on Twitter and during presidential debates. It said Trump stoked violence throughout the 2020 presidential campaign and escalated his false assertion that the election was rigged after the election was called for Biden. “During his 2016 campaign, and throughout his presidency, Trump had threatened violence towards his opponents, encouraged his followers to commit acts of violence, and condoned acts of violence by his followers, including white supremacists and far rightwing hate groups,” it said. The lawsuit also cited Trump’s encouragement to supporters to come to the Capitol on 6 January and so-called “Stop The Steal” campaign in the months after the election, including a tweet on 19 December: “Big protest on DC on January 6th. Be there, will be wild.“ The lawsuit states: “Trump’s December 19th tweet about the January 6th rally was taken by many of his supporters as a literal call to arms.” Both officers suffered physical injuries and emotional injuries during the insurrection, according to the complaint. Hemby suffered neck and back injuries and was sprayed with chemicals, and remains in physical therapy, according to the complaint. Blassingame also suffered head and back injuries during the attack and has since experienced depression. “He is haunted by the memory of being attacked, and of the sensory impacts – the sights, sounds, smells and even tastes of the attack remain close to the surface,” the complaint states. “He experiences guilt of being unable to help his colleagues who were simultaneously being attacked; and of surviving where other colleagues did not.” The lawsuit follows other civil lawsuits filed by a handful of Democrats. Eric Swalwell, Democratic congressman and a former impeachment manager in Trump’s second trial, sued over Trump’s conduct during the insurrection. Swalwell’s lawsuit also targets the former president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and his son, Donald Trump Jr, as well as extremist groups associated with the riot, alleging violations of the anti-terrorism act. The former president and members of his circle have also been sued by the Democrat Bennie Thompson over alleged violations of a post-civil war statute designed against white supremacist violence by the Ku Klux Klan. The suit is being backed by the civil rights advocacy group the NAACP.

  • GOP Congressman 'Happy' To Tout COVID-19 Stimulus Funds That He Voted Against

    Rep. Madison Cawthorn, like every other Republican in Congress, opposed the American Rescue Plan.

  • Biden infrastructure plan would spur millions of blue-collar jobs, economists say

    President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan would create millions of jobs and could undo some of the economic damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic, economists said, and could particularly benefit lower middle-income workers. Biden will unveil the first stage of his plan on Wednesday at an event in Pittsburgh. It will include hundreds of billions of dollars devoted to building and repairing roads, bridges, mass transit, schools and other infrastructure, according to details released by the White House earlier on Wednesday.

  • Two Capitol Police officers sue Trump over Jan. 6 insurrection

    Two U.S. Capitol Police officers sued former President Trump Tuesday for physical and emotional injuries caused by what they describe as his "wrongful conduct" in inciting the riots on Jan. 6, which killed at least five people.Driving the news: Officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby are seeking damages of at least $75,000 each, along with other punishments they did not specify. It's the first suit filed by law enforcement who defended the Capitol from Trump's supporters.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: The two officers, both yearslong veterans of the force, filed their complaint in the federal district court in D.C. Tuesday, arguing Trump "inflamed, encouraged, incited, directed, and aided and abetted" the mob that broke into the Capitol. Blassingame alleged that insurrectionists slammed him against a stone column, where he struck his spine and the back of his head and became immobile as they assaulted him with fists and weapons. They repeatedly hurled racial slurs at him during the attack, he said.Hemby said he was also "attacked relentlessly," bleeding from a cut less than an inch from his eye while pinned against a large metal door. Trump's baseless claims of fraud immediately following the election encouraged his followers to descend on state capitols and other government buildings throughout the country, often armed, they argued.Despite reports of violence that erupted at pro-Trump protests on Nov. 14 and Dec. 12, Trump continued his rhetoric of "Stop the steal," the complaint reads.The two officers pointed out that users on TheDonald.win said "they understood Trump's tweet to be 'marching orders.'" The two are acting individually from the Capitol Police Department.The big picture: Trump was impeached on a single article accusing him of incitement of insurrection, but he was ultimately acquitted by the Senate.The Department of Justice has charged over 300 suspects in connection with the attack, which FBI director Christopher Wray has described as "domestic terrorism."Read the full complaint. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Britney Spears speaks out about documentary

    Nearly two months after the documentary about her career and conservatorship premiered, Spears has broken her silence.

  • Tennessee Legislature passes bill to allow most adults to carry handguns without a permit

    The bill moves to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee amid a renewed debate on gun laws in the U.S. after mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder, Colorado.

  • Man who killed his mom arrested in NYC attack on 65-year-old Asian woman

    Brandon Elliot, who faces hate crime charges in the latest attack, is already on lifetime parole for fatally stabbing his mother, police said.

  • Congressman under investigation, claims extortion plot

    Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz denies having a relationship with a 17-year-old. ABC News' Andrew Dymburt reports.

  • Latest indictment says Ghislaine Maxwell groomed girl as young as 14 for Epstein’s abuse

    Ghislaine Maxwell was indicted Monday on federal sex trafficking charges involving a victim who says she was 14 when she was groomed by Maxwell to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein at his Palm Beach mansion.

  • Kate Middleton’s Family Breaks Their Silence Over Meghan Crying Claims

    Well, this is...rude.

  • Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ by New Documentary

    Britney Spears has broken her silence on the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary. In an Instagram post on Tuesday that features her dancing to Aerosmith’s “Crazy,” Spears addressed the doc for the first time, writing that she hasn’t watched it but was “embarrassed” by the parts she did see and “cried for two weeks.” “I didn’t […]

  • What we know: Rep. Matt Gaetz is under federal investigation for having sex with a minor

    Rep. Matt Gaetz is under federal investigation, which he alleges is part of an extortion plot. Here's what we know about the news that broke Tuesday.

  • Woman killed after pointing gun in Indonesia police HQ

    A woman entered the Indonesian National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and pointed a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest in a series of suspected militant attacks in the world’s most populous Muslim nation. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing at a Roman Catholic cathedral during Palm Sunday Mass on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed an unidentified woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • Kim Janey, Boston's 1st Black and female mayor, looks to seize her moment

    Kim Janey made history this month — becoming the first woman and first Black mayor of Boston since the city was incorporated in 1822.

  • Virgin Galactic unveiled its newest spacecraft that will take tourists to suborbital space - check out the VSS Imagine

    The company's newest spacecraft lays the foundation for the way its future vehicles will be built, it said.

  • Google Search shows parade of boats with search terms "suez canal" and "ever given"

    Google is celebrating unblocking of the container ship Ever Given from the banks of the Suez Canal with an Easter egg on their Search engine.