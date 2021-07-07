Matt Gaetz associate, who is cooperating with federal investigators, asks for sentencing delay

The former Florida tax official whose criminal case led to a sex-trafficking probe involving Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., asked for a 90-day sentencing delay on Tuesday because of his ongoing cooperation and discussions with federal prosecutors, court papers show.

Joel Greenberg's attorney told the judge overseeing his case on Tuesday in a court filing that “pursuant to his plea agreement with the Government, Mr. Greenberg has been cooperating with the Government and has participated in a series of proffers.”

His sentencing was initially scheduled for Aug. 19. Greenberg's attorney said prosecutors did not object to the delay of 90 days.

The attorney added that Greenberg is expected to participate in additional sessions with prosecutors and notes that his cooperation could impact his ultimate sentence. It's unclear what delay would mean for the investigation into Gaetz, who has not been charged with any crime and repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Greenberg pleaded guilty in May to six counts tied to wire fraud, identity theft, bribery, and the sex trafficking of a minor — a fraction of the 33 charges that prosecutors had originally charged him with. He also agreed to cooperate with federal investigators, court filings show.

Under the plea agreement, if Greenberg cooperates fully, the government will seek a reduced sentence. The counts Greenberg agreed to plead guilty to carry a minimum mandatory sentence of 12 years in prison and a maximum of life behind bars.

According to prosecutors, Greenberg spent over $70,000 in 150 transactions between 2016 and 2018 to pay women for sex.

Federal investigators are probing whether Gaetz and Greenberg used the internet to search for women they could pay for sex. They are also investigating whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a minor and paid for her to travel with him.

Law enforcement officials previously confirmed to NBC News that the investigation of Gaetz originated from the investigation of Greenberg, which has taken numerous turns since he was arrested in June over allegations that he smeared a rival candidate during his re-election for tax collector.