Matt Gaetz associate is reportedly likely cooperating with prosecutors

Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) possible legal issues may have just gone from bad to worse.

Joel Greenberg, a former Florida tax commissioner and key figure in the probe examining whether Gaetz violated sex trafficking laws, is likely to strike a plea deal with federal prosecutors, CNN and Politico report. Such a deal could see him providing prosecutors with "key details" in their investigation, CNN notes.

"We believe this case will be a plea," assistant U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg reportedly said.

Prosecutors are examining whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and broke sex trafficking laws. The Florida congressman in an op-ed earlier this week denied that he has "ever paid for sex," also saying he has "not slept with a 17-year-old" as "an adult man."

Greenberg, who has been hit with numerous charges, allegedly "met women through a website that connects people who are willing to go on dates in exchange for gifts and allowances, then introduced them to Mr. Gaetz, who along with Mr. Greenberg had sex with them," The New York Times reports.

With Greenberg possibly set to plead guilty, Gaetz's "legal peril" seemed to "increase sharply," Politico wrote. Asked on Thursday whether Gaetz should be concerned, Greenberg's attorney said, "I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today."

