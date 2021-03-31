Matt Gaetz blew up FBI extortion case to distract from underage sex report, ex-DOJ official, NYT reporter suggest

Peter Weber
2 min read
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) did not deny Tuesday night that the Justice Department is investigating him for sex trafficking, related to his alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl two years ago, but he did say in a bizarre Fox News interview that the 17-year-old girl does not exist, that he had no sexual relationships with minors, and, oddly, that there are no "pictures of me with child prostitutes."

Gaetz also elaborated on his allegation that a former Justice Department official was trying to extort him to make the "horrible sex trafficking allegations against me go away," naming the former officials as David McGee, now a lawyer in private practice. McGee told The Daily Beast on Tuesday night that any reports of extortion involving him of his law firm are "completely, totally false," adding, "This is a blatant attempt to distract from the fact that Matt Gaetz is apparently about to be indicted for sex trafficking underage girls."

Katie Benner, one of the New York Times reporters who broke the story of the months-old DOJ sex trafficking investigation, told MSNBC Tuesday night that McGee — who she did not identify by name — is not involved in the investigation and suggested Gaetz is just trying to deflect attention in a very odd, self-immolating way. "He is basically destroying and blowing up an FBI investigation" into alleged extortion against his family, she noted.

Gaetz, 38, got engaged to girlfriend Ginger Luckey in December, but he told Axios earlier Tuesday that "I have definitely, in my single days, provided for women I've dated. You know, I've paid for flights, for hotel rooms. I've been, you know, generous as a partner. I think someone is trying to make that look criminal when it is not." He added that he is "absolutely" confident none of the women were underage.

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) tried multiple times on Tuesday night to pull Tucker Carlson into the web of allegations made against him involving a possible relationship with an underage girl, but was rebuffed each time. Gaetz appeared on Carlson's Fox News show shortly after The New York Times reported the Department of Justice launched an investigation into whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him out of state. Gaetz told Carlson this was "verifiably false" and claimed it was part of an elaborate extortion scheme targeting his wealthy family. Gaetz alleged that the person blackmailing him claimed to have "specific connections inside the Biden White House. I don't know if that's true. They were promising that Joe Biden would pardon me. Obviously I don't need a pardon." Then, Gaetz quickly pivoted, and mentioned something that likely got many viewers at home firing up Google. "I'm not the only person on screen right now who has been falsely accused of a terrible sex act. You were accused of something that you did not do, and so you know what this feels like." Carlson replied that Gaetz was referring to "a mentally-ill viewer who accused me of a sex crime 20 years ago, it was not true and I'd never met the person." He tried to get the spotlight back on Gaetz, but the congressman wasn't done with Carlson just yet. "I can say that you and I went to dinner about two years ago, your wife was there and I brought a friend of mine, you'll remember her, and she was actually threatened by the FBI and told if she wouldn't cop to the fact that somehow I was involved in some pay-for -play scheme that she could face trouble," Gaetz said. "So I do believe there are people at the Department of Justice who are trying to smear me." Carlson pushed back at this attempt to make him a witness, saying, "I don't remember the woman you're speaking of or the context at all, honestly." When it was over, Carlson called the interview one of the "weirdest" ones he's "ever conducted," and said while he doesn't "quite understand" the case, "we'll bring you more when we find out." More stories from theweek.comKentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacementHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.Key Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy dies at 90

  • Matt Gaetz Accuses Former DOJ Official of Extorting Him with Underage Sex Allegation

    Representative Matt Gaetz (R., Fla.) accused a former Department of Justice official of using a concocted underage sex investigation to blackmail him and his family to the tune of $25 million, during a Tuesday night appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight. Gaetz identified the alleged extortionist as David McGee, a former Florida DOJ official who now works for the law firm Beggs & Lane, hours after The New York Times reported that he was being investigated by federal authorities for allegedly conducting a sexual relationship with a minor. McGee did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Investigators are looking into whether Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws that make it illegal for an adult to induce someone under the age of 18 to cross state lines for sex, three people familiar with the investigation told the Times. The people said the investigation was part of a probe into Joel Greenberg, a Florida tax collector and ally of Gaetz who was indicted in 2020 on a number of charges, including sex trafficking of a minor. The investigation into Gaetz began in the final months of the Trump administration, during William Barr’s tenure as U.S. attorney general. The encounters between Gaetz and the unidentified woman, believed to have been 17 years old at the time, occurred two years ago, two of the people said. In a Twitter thread Tuesday night, Gaetz claimed that the allegations were part of an extortion effort by an unnamed former Department of Justice official. He also claimed that the FBI was working with his father to expose the extortion attempt. …and my father has even been wearing a wire at the FBI’s direction to catch these criminals. The planted leak to the FBI tonight was intended to thwart that investigation. No part of the allegations against me are true, and the people pushing these lies are targets… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 30, 2021 Gaetz then identified the DOJ official as McGee during a subsequent appearance on Carlson’s program. pic.twitter.com/DYMFwqy0EA — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 31, 2021 The news comes the same day that Axios reported Gaetz is considering leaving Congress to become a host on right-wing media outlet Newsmax. A source said Gaetz has already held preliminary discussions with the network. Gaetz has previously considered running for Senate in Alabama and Florida, although neither of those initiatives panned out. The congressman is a staunch ally of former President Trump, telling Politico in December that Trump should run for office again in 2024.

  • GOP Rep. Gaetz investigated over sexual relationship

    Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, a prominent conservative in Congress and a close ally of former President Donald Trump, said Tuesday he is being investigated by the Justice Department over a former relationship but denied any criminal wrongdoing. Gaetz, who represents parts of western Florida, is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paying her to travel with him, and he is under investigation to determine if he violated federal sex trafficking laws, a person familiar with the case told The Associated Press. The probe has been underway for nearly a year and Gaetz has been aware for months that he was under investigation, the person said.

