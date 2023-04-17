Matt Gaetz brought in record political donations as he opposed Kevin McCarthy for Speaker

As he stood on the House floor leading the charge against electing Rep. Kevin McCarthy to be Speaker of the House, Rep. Matt Gaetz said his party leader was “the LeBron James of special interest fundraising."

It was day four of a five-day battle in early January that Gaetz and other members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus would ultimately lose. Behind the scenes, his campaign was sending out emails to supporters asking them to donate to his campaign so he could continue the fight.

The effort led to a windfall: Gaetz’s campaign earned its highest single-day fundraising hauls from itemized donors in the first quarter on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7, bringing in $50,000 in such donations during the speaker dispute.

Gaetz is an example of a young firebrand in Congress who built a national profile that attracts donations. Campaign finance data consistently shows that outspoken politicians bring in high fundraising hauls, whether during the height of controversy, or in a constant stream as they attract regular media attention.

"The people who raise the most money, they’re not legislatively successful," said Ray La Raja, a political science professor at the University of Massachusetts. "They’re not the workhorses in Congress. So yeah, he can tap into people’s anger … What he’s doing when he’s not raising money, I don’t know."

Rep Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., talks with colleagues in the House chamber on Jan. 4.

How the Gaetz campaign fundraised off the speaker race

Gaetz's campaign sent seven fundraising emails during the five days that the speaker’s race occurred, according to an archive from politicalemails.org, and three more emails about the speaker’s race during the week after it ended. Among them:

A campaign email Jan. 4 read, "Alert: Squatter spotted in DC!" in reference to Gaetz's effort to stop McCarthy from moving into the ceremonial office of the House speaker before he was elected.



On Jan. 5, during one of the 15 votes that the House took , Gaetz cast a vote for Trump. An email from Gaetz’s campaign that night read, “Promises made. Promises kept." He had long repeated in fundraising emails that he would nominate Trump.



An email the following day, Jan. 6, asked "if the MAGA movement is with me in this fight to STOP McCarthy and support Trump for Speaker." He later nominated Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for the post.

Gaetz brought in massive fundraising hauls in the days that followed those emails. On Jan. 5, he brought in about $7,000, followed by $21,000 the next day and $17,000 the day after that. Jan. 6 and 7 were the highest single-day fundraising hauls he had among donors giving more than $200 in the first three months of the year.

McCarthy won the speaker’s race after Gaetz changed his vote from “no” to “present.” . The fundraising died down significantly: Gaetz’s campaign brought in $910 on Jan. 8 and $750 on Jan. 9.

The numbers picked up again slightly as the campaign sent out additional emails related to the speaker’s race Jan. 10 through 15.

"I fought the swamp and won," read an email on Jan. 13.

The campaign declined to answer USA TODAY's questions for this story.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks with Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Jan. 6.

Far-right, far-left members of Congress rake in political donations

Fundraising off controversy is nothing new in American politics. Trump, who Gaetz supports strongly, has recently raised money off the search of his home in Mar-a-Lago and his indictment in New York.

'Can I count on you?': Trump revs up fundraising pitches after FBI's Mar-a-Lago search

'Not guilty': Donald Trump campaign using fake mugshot to fundraise off indictment

La Raja, the author of "Campaign Finance and Political Polarization: When Purists Prevail," said individual donors tend to be drawn to more extreme candidates and those he calls “performative office holders, who pull stunts and raise money off of them.”

“People on the left and on the right, even if they’re not as performative, they tend to raise more money from these people, from small donors,” he said. “It’s polarizing in two senses, both ideologically and kind of norm-breaking.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., known for taking on her own party, brought in $1.3 million in the first three months of 2023, according to FEC filings, more than twice the $674,000 that Gaetz’s campaign raised. Far-right agitator Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who supported McCarthy's speaker bid, brought in $599,000, while liberal “squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., raised $297,000.

The median amount raised by House candidates in all of 2021 was $108,333.

Gaetz, Greene, Tlaib, and Ocasio-Cortez all received about 99% of their donation hauls from individual people. Ocasio-Cortez got 86% of those donations from donors giving under $200; Greene’s percentage was 78%, and Gaetz’s was 72%.

La Raja pointed to stunts from other members of Congress that have raised their national profiles, such as when Greene screamed “Liar!” at President Joe Biden during his State of the Union Address, or when Ocasio-Cortez protested outside then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office shortly after her 2018 election.

“People are angry about what’s going on in Congress and the government, and a lot of that is populist – a reflection that the government is not working for typical people,” said La Raja. “The problem with people like Matt Gaetz, though, he’s not really doing much. He’s just a stage performer.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., seen on the House floor on Jan. 6.

