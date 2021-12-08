Matt Gaetz Chills Critics With ‘Terrifying’ Prediction About GOP In 2022

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Tuesday envisioned an extremist Republican takeover of House oversight in a speech that critics slammed as “terrifying.”

“We are going to take power after this next election and when we do, it’s not going to be the days of Paul Ryan and Trey Gowdy and no real oversight and no real subpoenas,” Gaetz told a press conference highlighting conditions that alleged U.S. Capitol rioters are enduring at the District of Columbia jail.

“It’s going to be the days of Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene and Dr. Gosar and myself doing everything” to get answers to (debunked) claims about FBI involvement in the deadly violence on Jan. 6, he added.

Gaetz is reportedly under investigation in a federal sex trafficking probe.

The congressman and the lawmakers he named ― Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) ― all voted to overturn the 2020 election result and have peddled Donald Trump’s election fraud conspiracy theories.

That Gaetz suggested House oversight would fall under their control was cause for much concern on social media.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) — still under investigation for federal sex crimes — lays out what House Oversight might look like under a Republican majority.



Terrifying. pic.twitter.com/29PnbzbIJy — The Recount (@therecount) December 7, 2021

This is the funniest SNL skit I've seen today! — Dillemy (@dillemy) December 7, 2021

There is the message. These toxic monsters are our future. https://t.co/HpG3Wbgp1c — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) December 8, 2021

A nightmare scenario that should send us all screaming to the polls. — A Dissident Is Here 🌊 (@Pulpiteer) December 7, 2021

When they show you who they are, believe them. https://t.co/9W3pjyYmZf — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (she/her) (@ECMcLaughlin) December 8, 2021

I thought I hated Paul Ryan, but Gaetz, Jordan, Greene, Boebert, and Gosar make Ryan look good by comparison. — Willow Silverhawk (@Silverhawk13) December 8, 2021

If that's not the 2022 campaign ad for Democrats I don't know what is. https://t.co/kYrfectr2Z — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 8, 2021

Find myself singing "Send in the Clowns, don't worry they're here"! — Concetta (@conbontalk) December 7, 2021

This might make a good campaign ad… For someone. https://t.co/jnPvfJj5x8 — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) December 8, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

