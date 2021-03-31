Matt Gaetz claims he is victim of $25m extortion scam amid allegations of sexual activity with girl, 17

(Independent)

The US Department of Justice is investigating Florida US Rep Matt Gaetz following allegations of sexual misconduct, the Republican congressman has confirmed.

Mr Gaetz faces a federal investigation over allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid her to travel with him, according to The New York Times, which first reported the story.

The investigation is said to be focused on whether Mr Gaetz violated sex trafficking laws, according to the newspaper, citing three people briefed on it.

He has denied the allegations “as searing as they are false,” he told Axios.

The investigation is reportedly part of a larger probe into Joel Greenberg, a Florida official and political ally of Mr Gaetz who was indicted last summer on child sex trafficking charges.

In a statement, the congressman – a close ally to Donald Trump and a prominent right-wing media personality – has claimed that his family has been targeted as part of a “criminal extortion” scheme involving a former Justice Department official who is seeking $25m “while threatening to smear my name”.

“We have been cooperating with federal authorities in this matter,” the 38-year-old congressman said.

He claims that his father “has even been wearing a wire at the FBI’s direction to catch these criminals”.

“The planted leak to the FBI tonight was intended to thwart that investigation,” he said in a series of posts on Twitter. “No part of the allegations against me are true, and the people pushing these lies are targets ... of the ongoing extortion investigation. I demand the DOJ immediately release the tapes, made at their direction, which implicate their former colleague in crimes against me based on false allegations.”

Justice Department investigators are reportedly looking into encounters between Mr Gaetz and the girl that were alleged to have taken place two years ago, when the girl was 17.

The probe reportedly began in the final months of the Trump administration, under then US Attorney General William Barr.

More follows...