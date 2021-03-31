Matt Gaetz denies relationship with a 17-year-old

Congressman Matt Gaetz on Tuesday night denied he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him after The New York Times reported that the Justice Department was investigating the matter. Gaetz, a close ally of former President Trump, appeared on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight," where he claimed he was the victim of an attempted extortion.

The New York Times, citing three unnamed sources, reported that investigators are looking into whether Gaetz "violated federal sex trafficking laws." The investigation reportedly began under the Trump administration.

Gaetz denied the relationship to Carlson and in a separate statement. "The person doesn't exist. I have not had a relationship with a 17-year-old," Gaetz told Carlson. "That is totally false."

Gaetz also alleged that a former Justice Department official — whom he named on television — was trying to extort him and his family out of $25 million in exchange for "making horrible sex trafficking allegations against me go away."

Gaetz told Carlson he reported the alleged extortion attempt to the FBI. He claimed the FBI asked his father to wear a wire during conversations with the former DOJ official, and called on the bureau to release the audio recordings of the resulting conversations to "prove my innocence."

He also questioned the timing of the Times article, claiming that his father was supposed to contact the former DOJ official on Wednesday to coordinate a $4.5 million down payment on the bribe. "The planted leak to the New York Times tonight was intended to thwart that investigation," Gaetz said in a statement.

The New York Times story was published just hours after several outlets reported that Gaetz, 38, was considering not running for reelection and floated that he wanted a job at Newsmax, a conservative media network.

Story continues

Gaetz is a member of the powerful House Judiciary Committee, and Congressman Ted Lieu on Tuesday night called for him to be suspended from that committee while the investigation is ongoing.

Several pet food brands recalled due to salmonella risk

Biden to unveil infrastructure plan, kicking off 2nd major legislative push

Teen who filmed George Floyd's fatal arrest testifies during Derek Chauvin's murder trial