Matt Gaetz Doubles Down On Misogyny, Calls Abortion Rights Advocates 'Ugly'

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has doubled down on his astonishingly misogynistic take on abortion rights advocates, telling a reporter he believes all women who attend rallies supporting abortion rights are ugly and overweight.

“I find these people who go out in these pro-abortion, pro-murder rallies, odious and just, like, ugly on the inside and out, and I make no apology for it,” he told WEAR-TV reporter Olivia Iverson at a Monday event in Pensacola, Florida.

The reporter asked Gaetz to confirm if he was “suggesting that these women at these abortion rallies are ugly and overweight.”

“Yes,” Gaetz replied.

“What do you say to people who think that those comments are offensive?” she asked.

“Be offended,” he said.

@RepMattGaetz doubled-down on his comments in our interview this morning.



Q: You're suggesting that these women at these abortion rallies are ugly and overweight?

A: Yes



Q: What do you say to people who think those comments are offensive?

A: Be offended. https://t.co/QNyR4tLI3apic.twitter.com/ytG7rZ2Vrn — Olivia Iverson (@OliviaIversonTV) July 25, 2022

Gaetz attracted fierce criticism this weekend for telling college students at a conservative conference in Tampa, Florida, that nobody wants to impregnate women he deems unattractive, so they shouldn’t worry about their rights to bodily autonomy.

“Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions?” he asked the crowd at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit.

“Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb. These people are odious on the inside and out. They’re like 5-2, 350 pounds, and they’re, like, ‘Give me my abortions or I’ll get up and march and protest.’”

Gaetz is currently under federal investigation for alleged sex trafficking and statutory rape of a 17-year-old girl.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

