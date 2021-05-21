Matt Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend is cooperating with federal investigation, report says

Justin Vallejo
·2 min read
Matt Gaetz gestures during
Matt Gaetz gestures during

Matt Gaetz said he’s focused on socialism, not scandals, as federal authorities reportedly secured the cooperation of an ex-girlfriend in its investigation into alleged sex trafficking.

As the Congressman held a rally in Arizona on Friday, CNN reported that a former Capitol Hill staffer emerged as a critical witness to help authorities understand records of transactions linked to its investigation.

It follows the formal plea agreement between the Justice Department and Mr Gaetz’s former ally Joel Greenberg.

“I’m not too worried about Joel Greenberg,” Mr Gaetz said on Friday.

“Joel Greenberg is literally sitting in jail right now because he originally accused someone who was innocent of having had a relationship with a minor. That wasn’t true, it was just a false thing that Joel Greenberg had said and that’s landed him in quite a bit of trouble.”

The former Seminole County tax collector pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a minor and five other charges as part of a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

A spokesman for Mr Gaetz previously said there was no reference to the Congressman in the plea, which according to CNN said Mr Greenberg had sex with a girl "at least seven times when she was a minor" and "introduced the Minor to other adult men, who engaged in commercial sex acts with the Minor".

Speaking to Newsmax before appearing at an Arizona rally with Marjorie Taylor Greene, Mr Gaetz said he’s “not focused on scandal, I’m focused on socialism and what it’s doing to our country.”

As the Congressman was brushing off the significance of Mr Greenberg’s plea arrangement, CNN said a woman linked to his Capitol Hill office as far back as summer 2017 agreed to speak to investigators.

Quoting “two people familiar with the matter”, the outlet reported they couldn’t confirm whether she had reached a formal cooperation agreement. Her lawyer Timothy Jansen declined to comment to CNN.

Mr Gaetz has not been charged with any crime and has strenuously denied all of the allegations against him.

Read More

Watch live as Matt Hancock holds coronavirus news conference

Joel Greenberg: Bodycam footage shows Matt Gaetz wingman at in-laws after violating sex trafficking parole to see wife

Joel Greenberg’s lawyer teases ‘must see’ news coming around Matt Gaetz

Recommended Stories

  • Newly revealed text messages shed light on how Matt Gaetz's wingman could bring about his downfall

    "I would not feel really comfortable if I was anyone that had committed a crime with" Joel Greenberg right now, one former FBI agent told Insider.

  • Nurse used spy camera to film 40 students using Tennessee school bathroom, feds say

    The 40-year-old is also accused of secretly recording girls in hospital rooms and tanning beds.

  • Trump Organization criminal case: Ex-president’s close ally ‘will flip on him’ says relative

    Jennifer Weisselberg claims her former father-in-law will co-operate with authorities

  • Who is Derek Chauvin’s ex-wife, who filed for divorce after George Floyd’s death?

    Kellie May Xiong Chauvin, 46, is now the ex-wife of the former police officer after 10 years of marriage

  • Joel Greenberg: Bodycam footage shows Matt Gaetz wingman at in-laws after violating sex trafficking parole to see wife

    Incident led to rearrest of disgraced Florida tax collector and cooperation with authorities

  • Migrants push for Spain's Ceuta again

    Around two-thirds of the roughly 8,000 migrants who made it to the enclave have been expelled, the interior ministry in Madrid said.Many who were sent back said they were determined to head for Ceuta again and, as dense afternoon fog descended, hundreds of young men made a fresh attempt to approach the roughly six-metre-high metal border fence before being repelled by Moroccan police.Others entered the water and began swimming towards Ceuta's beach a few hundred metres away."All my body hurts. I can't walk. I walked for three days before I reached here...The people take me, they beat me," Senegalese migrant, Mohamed, told Reuters.

  • Greg Gutfeld's 'Bumbling Dodge' On Big Election Lie Sparks Fox News Fight

    Fox News' Juan Williams asked his co-host whether the 2020 election was stolen, and the bickering began.

  • Scrambling Trump torches GOP for not backing his election lies

    While the criminal probe into the Trump Organization heats up, Trump continues to push his “big lie” and bashes GOP members for not supporting his false claims enough. Meanwhile, the GOP continues to oppose the creation of a commission to investigate the insurrection that occurred at the Capitol on Jan. 6. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by former RNC Chairman Michael Steele and The Nation’s Joan Walsh to discuss.

  • China’s Muslim refugees say they are victims of slave labor

    ABC News’ Bob Woodruff reports on Uighurs who say they’re being forced into slave labor inside China’s Xinjiang region, and how the U.S. is responding.

  • Try, try again: For some Central Americans, U.S. policy opens revolving door

    After six attempts to enter the United States from Mexico over two and a half months, 35-year-old Guatemalan migrant Nicolas was facing the prospect of failure and going back home to thousands of dollars of debt. Then on his seventh shot – squeezing himself into a wedge on a cargo train for a harrowing seven-hour ride to Texas – he made it. Since the pandemic flattened the tourism-driven economy of his lakeside town in Guatemala, word has gradually spread among Central Americans trying to get into the United States that once reaching the border, they can continue to try again, day after day, even if they are turned away the first few times.

  • Migrant boy swims to Spain's Ceuta

    Reuters footage showed soldiers talking to the visably distressed boy from the shore before he ran onto El Tarajal beach and attempted to scale a wall of rocks.Around two-thirds of the roughly 8,000 migrants who made it to the enclave - and who Spanish authorities said included unaccompanied children as young as seven - have been expelled, the interior ministry in Madrid said.Many who were sent back said they were determined to head for Ceuta again and, as dense afternoon fog descended, hundreds of young men made a fresh attempt to approach the roughly six-meter-high metal border fence before being repelled by Moroccan police.On the northern tip of Morocco across from Gibraltar and with a population of 80,000, the enclave has periodically been a magnet for refugees seeking a quick way into Europe, but its popularity has waned in recent years as Moroccan authorities cracked down on border traffic.

  • Worker made $4 million in NC by secretly selling off his company’s equipment, feds say

    The 43-year-old is accused of buying a boat, condo, RV and several cars with the money.

  • Here's what to know about the Citizen crime app as it tests private security

    Citizen, the curious crime and neighborhood watch app, is conducting a "pilot project" that could allow users to request private security to scenes.

  • Warriors, Grizzlies meet again with playoff berth at stake

    Stephen Curry has no concerns about his Golden State Warriors bouncing back quickly from the sting of losing to LeBron James and the defending champion Lakers in their first play-in game. And there's no choice now if Golden State wants to get back to the playoffs, with a familiar, hungry Memphis team standing in the way. “It is a win-or-go-home scenario,” Curry said.

  • Soon audiences can be in the room where it happens: 'Hamilton' back early at Pantages

    Not throwing away their shot: "Hamilton" will reopen at the Pantages eight weeks early — but first comes a free vaccination event there on Saturday.

  • If You Ask This a Lot, It Could Be an Early Sign of Dementia, Doctors Say

    The body becomes different in many ways as we age, but the brain also undergoes its fair share of changes. One of the most concerning is the possible onset of cognitive decline, which can show its beginning phases in various ways in your later years. But doctors say that if you have to ask one question regularly, it could be an early sign of dementia. Read on to see which red flag you should be on the lookout for.RELATED: Doing This One Thing Twice a Day Lowers Your Dementia Risk, Study Says. Having to ask "what day is it?" often may be an early sign of dementia. Life during pandemic lockdowns and working from home may have made the idea of calendar days seem strange and foreign for a moment. But according to doctors, often being confused about what day it is could also be an early sign of dementia."Once upon a time, forgetting the date ("Is it the 5th or the 6th?") was a sensitive sign [of cognitive decline], but the habit is fading as smartphones and computers replace the need to keep track of dates," Jason Karlawish, MD, a professor of medicine, medical ethics and health policy, and neurology at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, wrote for AARP. "[But a] cause for concern is forgetting the day of the week (asking on a Friday, 'Is today Monday or Tuesday?')." Forgetting what time of day or missing appointments can also be an early sign. Other experts point out that since those who are experiencing memory lapses may not recall instances of forgetfulness, it can often culminate when basic responsibilities are affected. According to Sevil Yasar, MD, PhD, a geriatrician and associate professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University, forgetting the time of day or how much time is passing is a strong indicator of dementia's onset.Yasar also points out that being unable to remember appointments or missing them even though they've marked them in a calendar or received numerous reminders by friends or family is a warning sign.RELATED: Doing This When You Drive Could Be an Early Sign of Dementia, Study Says. A doctor's visit is required to establish what medical issue is causing the changes in memory. For some, forgetting the day of the week and then remembering it could actually be a sign of cognitive aging, which Karlawish describes as "the cognitive changes experienced after adult development ends, typically after 50 years of age" who have not previously shown signs of dementia. "Cognitive aging is highly variable. Some people experience it; others don't. It typically includes declines in our ability to find words and remember and to think through new information, especially under pressures of time or emotion," Karlawish said.But according to Karlawish, there are different types of cognitive decline. Mild cognitive impairment—which is often referred to as "MCI"—describes a "milder set of measurable cognitive changes" that most people can manage through, despite some changes to how long or precise they can be while doing then. But since Alzheimer's disease can possibly cause it, MCI presents a different medical need. Repeated warning signs warrant a trip to the doctor to help properly diagnose the issue and coordinate any lifestyle changes or needs. Craving sweets can also be an early sign of dementia. But it's not just mixing up the calendar that can be an early sign of dementia. According to Andrew E. Budson, MD, associate director for research at the Boston University Alzheimer's Disease Center and a professor of neurology at Boston University School of Medicine, craving sweets can be an early sign of one type of cognitive decline known as frontotemporal dementia (FTD). He explained to Psychology Today that this particular form of dementia "often exhibits changes in food preferences, such as the desire to eat sweet foods."Budson cited a story he heard in a support group for the caregivers of dementia patients, which included this bizarre symptom. "He began to eat things—like a tub of ice cream or a whole box of cookies—in bed while I was trying to sleep," one woman told the group of her husband, who was later diagnosed with FTD. She also shared that he would eat "a box of cake mix, a tin of frosting," and other sweet items that would not typically appeal to him.The stories also appear to be backed by research: A 2016 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that patients with FTD eat more sugar and carbohydrates—and are more likely to experience rapid weight gain—than those without neurodegeneration.RELATED: If You Lose This Feeling, It May Be an Early Sign of Dementia, Study Says.

  • Iran deliberately shot down plane full of passengers in act of terrorism, Canadian judge rules

    Jury to decide how much Iran should pay victims in compensation, but collection will be challenging

  • FBI releases ‘horrifying’ footage of knuckle-duster attack on Capitol police officer in hunt for suspects

    ‘Today, we are releasing two additional videos of violent assaults on officers and again asking for the public’s help to identify the perpetrators’

  • What next for Chris Cuomo? Critics say apology over sex scandal advice to brother isn’t enough

    ‘I can be objective about just about any topic, but not about my family,’ CNN host says

  • Trump sued for $22m for calling Covid ‘China virus’

    Former president also referred to disease as ‘Wuhan virus’ and ‘Kung Flu’ while in office